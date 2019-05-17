Manchester City vs Watford Live Stream Score Commentary in FA Cup 2018/19
The Emirates FA Cup, semi final, Watford versus Wolverhampton Wanderers; The FA Cup Trophy on display inside Wembley Stadium (photo by John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Watford Live Stream Score Commentary in FA Cup 2018/19

Follow live text commentary as Watford look to shock City in FA Cup showpiece. Kick off is set for 5pm BST.

dave-comerford
David Comerford
Live Loader
Full auto refresh in 60
VAVEL Live SmallLive Match
Countdown to kick-off
That wraps up the build-up for now. Join us at around 16.00 for all the team news. 
Pep identifies set-piece threat
As ever, Guardiola is anything but complacent. He is aware of plenty of weapons in Watford's arsenal.

"They have quality in front with Roberto Pereyra, Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu; with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue - especially Doucoure - and the way they turn up late into the 18-yard-box.

"They handle the defensive side well and with the set-pieces they have, they have Jose Holebas, who is an incredible set-piece taker."

No change in Watford preparations
Watford boss Javi Gracia was in a relaxed mood as he faced the press earlier this week. 

He understands the extent of the challenge but has not felt the need to change his approach. 

"We try to show our best face and play as best as possible and have a good performance. After that we'll see if we are able to achieve the trophy.

"We try to prepare as usual. We don't do anything different this week. We try to analyse the rival, prepare the sessions and try to be ready to compete in the next game. In this case it is to play against City. It's tough as they are the champion of the Premier League. We know it but we know we will have our chances and we are ready to play."

Team news
Kevin de Bruyne, a substitute on the final day against Brighton, could feature for City.

Fernandinho has also been passed fit, but Benjamin Mendy remains absent.

Crucially for Watford, Deulofeu has recovered from a dead leg.

Jose Holebas was sent off last time out against West Ham but has had the ban rescinded by the FA. 

Who do City need to be wary of?
It's difficult to pick out particular dangermen in City's all-conquering side, but who could be Watford's hero?

It would certainly be fitting if skipper Troy Deeney, who has been with the club for nine years, was to land their first major silverware. He'll look to make himself an almighty handful for City's defenders.

But surely Watford will principally look to Gerard Deulofeu, who netted an outrageous goal in the semifinal, to produce some magic. 

League meetings
City ran out victorious in the sides' two league clashes this season. 

In December, they withstood late pressure to win 2-1 at Vicarage Road, while in March a Raheem Sterling hat-trick downed the Hornets.

Watford mustered just two attempts at The Etihad. They'll need to provide a much sterner test here.

Routes to the final
City characteristically romped through the first three rounds of the competition, brushing Rotherham United, Burnley and Newport County aside. But they have been made to work for their place in the final, as Pep Guardiola's men had to come from two goals down to beat Swansea in the quarterfinals, and only scraped past Brighton in the last four.

Watford, meanwhile, dispatched Woking, Newcastle, QPR and Crystal Palace before producing a sensational comeback win against Wolves in the semifinals. It was the kind of result which may have convinced them it's meant to be.

Can Watford spring a surprise?
The odds are stacked against Watford, but City have been on the end of cup final shocks before. Six years ago, they were denied glory by a relegated Wigan Athletic.

Watford might draw inspiration from those events as they go for their first ever major trophy. 

History beckons for Manchester City
Less than a week after clinching their second consecutive Premier League title, Manchester City can make history with victory here. They can become the first team in the history of English football to win a domestic treble. And it's safe to say they're heavy favourites.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of one of the biggest days in the football calendar: the FA Cup final. I'm David Comerford and I'll be taking you through all the action at Wembley. 
VAVEL Logo