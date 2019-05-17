Manchester City vs Watford Live Stream Score Commentary in FA Cup 2018/19
Follow live text commentary as Watford look to shock City in FA Cup showpiece. Kick off is set for 5pm BST.
"They have quality in front with Roberto Pereyra, Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu; with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue - especially Doucoure - and the way they turn up late into the 18-yard-box.
"They handle the defensive side well and with the set-pieces they have, they have Jose Holebas, who is an incredible set-piece taker."
He understands the extent of the challenge but has not felt the need to change his approach.
"We try to show our best face and play as best as possible and have a good performance. After that we'll see if we are able to achieve the trophy.
"We try to prepare as usual. We don't do anything different this week. We try to analyse the rival, prepare the sessions and try to be ready to compete in the next game. In this case it is to play against City. It's tough as they are the champion of the Premier League. We know it but we know we will have our chances and we are ready to play."
Fernandinho has also been passed fit, but Benjamin Mendy remains absent.
Crucially for Watford, Deulofeu has recovered from a dead leg.
Jose Holebas was sent off last time out against West Ham but has had the ban rescinded by the FA.
It would certainly be fitting if skipper Troy Deeney, who has been with the club for nine years, was to land their first major silverware. He'll look to make himself an almighty handful for City's defenders.
But surely Watford will principally look to Gerard Deulofeu, who netted an outrageous goal in the semifinal, to produce some magic.
In December, they withstood late pressure to win 2-1 at Vicarage Road, while in March a Raheem Sterling hat-trick downed the Hornets.
Watford mustered just two attempts at The Etihad. They'll need to provide a much sterner test here.
Watford, meanwhile, dispatched Woking, Newcastle, QPR and Crystal Palace before producing a sensational comeback win against Wolves in the semifinals. It was the kind of result which may have convinced them it's meant to be.
Watford might draw inspiration from those events as they go for their first ever major trophy.