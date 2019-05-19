Graham Potter set for Brighton talks after Seagulls trigger his release clause

Brighton and Hove Albion's search for a successor for Chris Hughton, who was sacked at the end of the season, seems to have moved a step closer.

This is after Swansea manager Graham Potter is set to hold talks with Brighton over the next day or two after The Seagulls triggered the release clause of £3 million in his contract.

Potter turns down Swansea's plea to stay

Despite having to work hard to trigger the release clause to speak to Potter, it seems as though the Swansea manager had a huge part to play in forcing talks.

The Swans were despite to keep hold of Potter, who guided them to 10th in Championship and the Quarter-Finals of the FA Cup, where they were only narrowly beaten by winners, Manchester City.

The Welsh side offered Potter a new and improved contract, which would have made him one of the highest paid managers in the Championship.

However, Potter turned it down and told Swansea he wanted to leave to join Brighton and manage in the Premier League.

Potter has only been at Swansea since June last year after leaving Ostersunds following a eight-year stint in Sweden.

The 43-year-old Englishman is set to take his No 2 at Swansea Billy Reid, coach Bjorn Hamberg and head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay to join him at the Amex Stadium.