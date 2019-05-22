Pulisic targets heights of Hazard

Christian Pulisic docked upon English shores this week hoping to make a splash in his new home after concluding his stay in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, to be finally unveiled as a permanent Chelsea player.

Pulisic became a blue back in January, signing on a five-and-a-half year deal worth £58 million from the Bundesliga club, only to be loaned immediately back to Dortmund for the remainder of the campaign.

He has now swapped the yellow and black for Chelsea blue following four years in Dortmund after joining at 16 years of age, going on to make over 100 competitive appearances for Die Borussen.

In his final season the 20-year-old made nine starts as Dortmund dragged Bayern Munich to the final day in deciding where the title would land; ultimately though, Bayern clinched their seventh successive trophy, as Dortmund finished two points behind in second.

Hailing Hazard

Onto a new pasture of his travelled career - which has already taken him from America, to England, Germany and back to the UK - Pulisic is ready to link up with his team mates before they embark on their Europa League final against Arsenal at the end of the month.

The American international arrived at Stamford Bridge with a reputation already upon his shoulders, heralded as the 'golden boy' of American football and awash with individual accolades such as most expensive US player of all time, youngest player to captain his country, the youngest player to score for them in a World Cup qualifier, the youngest non-German to score in the Bundesliga and the youngest player to appear for Dortmund in the Champions League.

One man who has certainly lived up to his status is Chelsea's treasure Eden Hazard, and the newest recruit was eager to express his approval of the Belgian's work.

"It is incredible to see what Eden can do," Pulisic told the BBC. "He is a guy to look up to and what I would love to become."

Hazard lifted two Premier Leagues and was crowned the Barclays Premier League Player of the Year in 2015 during his Chelsea journey, which began in 2012, all whilst establishing himself as one of the games most gifted talents

Pulisic acknowledged the size of boots there is to fill, however he insisted he wants to make his own path, telling the Telegraph, “Eden’s a fantastic player, we all know that,” If I can get anywhere close to him, I’ll be more than happy. He’s such a great player. But I’m coming in to be my own player and do the best I can.”

There is the potential Pulisic will have no choice but to takeover the pedestal of which Hazard has honoured for so long, with uncertainty still lingering over his future as he continues to encourage the rumours of a move to Real Madrid.

Sights on next season

Chelsea's finale in Baku against the Gunners will conclude a mammoth footballing calendar which began in August, allowing a short summer break before the league kicks off again.

Whilst most will be casting their eye into the transfer market, Chelsea sit on a two-window transfer ban, meaning Pulisic may be the only fresh face to be acquired.

In addition, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's future in charge is in doubt after the Italian admitted to the BBC he was to discuss his plans with the club after the Europa League, saying, "I have no contract with other clubs. I have to speak with my club after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me."

Despite all the doom and gloom, Pulisic remained in belief that Chelsea could challenge the machines of Manchester City and Liverpool in the 2019/20 season, albeit with scarce resources in comparison.

"We are a confident group of guys," he told the BBC. "Liverpool and City are two great teams who had great seasons but I have seen Chelsea compete against big teams and do well against them this season."

Clearly Pulisic had done his research before embarking in his Chelsea mission. Arguably Sarri's finest game at the helm came in a 2-0 victory over City at home, whilst in the space of three days he'd knocked the Reds out of the Carabao Cup before taking a point from Jurgen Klopp's men in the league.

This does not hide the fact that Pep Guardiola's cityzens ended their title triumph a staggering 26 points ahead of third place Chelsea, with Liverpool 25 infront.

The Blues will pray Pulisic's performances on the pitch can match his confidence off it, otherwise they and the rest of the division will be severely disappointed.