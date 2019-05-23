Watford 2018/19 Season Review: Beginning of an era

Many tipped them for relegation. Their manager served as nothing more than the bookies' favourite to face the sack. Prior to 2018/19 it had been a club depressed by mediocrity at the highest level, and no one hid from the fact — yet Watford defied the odds once again.

From the achievement of their best ever Premier League campaign to their meteoric rise towards the club's first FA Cup final in 35 years, the Hornets relished arguably their most prolific and truly enjoyable season of recent memory. With infectious ambition now brimming from the hearts and minds of owners, coaching staff, players and fans alike, a feel-good factor has been reinstalled at Vicarage Road.

And here is the story of how it happened.

Transfer business

Arrivals

The Hornets prepared for their fourth consecutive season in the top-flight with the acquisition of seven new players.

Most notably, Gerard Deulofeu joined on a permanent deal from FC Barcelona for a reported fee of around £11.5m after the tricky Spanish forward impressed in a six-month loan spell in the latter half of the previous season. A player with Champions League and international experience, his signing was a real coup for Watford, and Deulofeu would go on to be one of the team's most influential performers across 2018/19.

Another key purchase was made in the goalkeeping position. Ben Foster returned to Hertfordshire having spent two years with the club in the mid-2000s. Relegated with West Bromwich Albion, the 35-year old had been keen on a move back to the top-flight and would slot straight into position as Watford's entrusted number one.

A previous cause for concern, the squad's full-back options were also bolstered substantially. Marc Navarro arrived from RCD Espanyol and added considerable depth on the right side of defence, while Adam Masina joined from Bologna on the left. The Italian was signed with a view to becoming a first-choice option until the unforeseeable and remarkable resurgence of José Holebas.

Swedish winger Ken Sema — a name perhaps familiar to Arsenal fans after scoring against the Gunners in the Europa League for FK Östersunds — was acquired but for the majority of the season played second-fiddle to Roberto Pereyra and Will Hughes.

Finally, two exciting young prospects joined up the club. Adaptable central player Ben Wilmot signed from Stevenage, while Domingos Quina was Watford's only piece of business on deadline day as he secured a £1m move from West Ham United to the Hornets.

Departures

However, the most significant of Watford's dealings in the summer of 2018 would appear on their sales records.

After an inconsistent 2017/18, Brazilian forward Richarlison moved to Everton for a fee believed to be in the region of £40m, following in the footsteps of the man who brought him to Watford in the first place, Marco Silva. The revenue made business effortlessly sustainable and, thanks to the form of Pereyra and Deulofeu for large parts of the season, his absence was barely felt.

In further permanent departures, Nordin Amrabat headed for the Middle East and Al-Nasr while Mauro Zárate returned to his native Argentina with Boca Juniors. After being demoted to fourth in the goalkeeping pecking order, Costel Pantilimon stepped down a division to join Nottingham Forest, while Brice Dja Djédjé was released before being picked up by Turkish Süper Lig outfit MKE Ancaragücü.

The Hornets were relatively busy on the loan departure front. Stefano Okaka, Marvin Zeegelaar and eventually Wilmot were all transferred temporarily to sister club Udinese. Jerome Sinclair spent the season in League One, turning out initially for Sunderland before joining Oxford United in the latter half of the year.

Cucho Hernández, Dodi Lukebakio, Obbi Oulare and Dimitri Foulquier all earned valuable minutes in top European leagues, while Daniel Bachmann and Tommie Hoban were both shipped off to compete in Scotland. The latter suffered damage to his ACL and subsequently saw his loan with Aberdeen cut short, but the former played a key part in Kilmarnock's quest to qualify for Europa League football.

Story of the season

Premier League

Despite low expectations heading into the season, 2018/19 began in the most positive of manners. Javi Gracia became the first Watford manager to survive the entirety of a summer transfer window since Beppe Sannino in 2014, and his impact was evident.

Watford won all four of their opening league games, including an enthralling 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the climax of the run. Vicarage Road beamed in the glorious late-summer sun as goals from Craig Cathcart and Troy Deeney gave the Hornets victory, and the result served as an indicator that this team were not prepared to submit themselves to the mediocrity with which they had previously been associated.

However, their form dipped slightly in the next month or so, and a thumping defeat on home turf at the hands of AFC Bournemouth was one of the low points of the campaign. A straight red card for Christian Kabasele was one fatal blow as the Cherries romped to a four-goal victory, and the fanciful notions created by the opening quartet of games appeared to have faded away.

After positive results against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town provided them with a significant boost in the table, the Hornets again endured another poor spot of form, including damaging defeats away at Newcastle United and Leicester City. A common theme was appearing time after time again, and statistics improved its validity: Watford were creating all the chances necessary to be contenders further towards the summit of the table, yet their profligacy in attempting to convert these opportunities was their severe downfall.

Furthermore, a less than desirable record against the top six was hindering progress. Following the Spurs game, the Hornets would pick up no more points from the Premier League's elite. It was not a matter of an inability to compete with the very best — in many cases, match statistics and the eye of the observer would vouch for the fact that Watford warranted more than their points haul implied — yet nevertheless they always left empty handed.

Little did this matter, however, when taking into account their form against the rest of the league. In fact, from the beginning of December until mid-April, Gracia's men lost just seven matches, all of which were defeats dealt by the top six. A truly commendable record against the other 14 coincided with the season's richest and most consistent spell of results in which Watford became genuine contenders for Europa League qualification.

In February, a 1-0 win over Everton served as an early contender for highlight of the season as the Hornets earned bragging rights over their former manager Silva thanks to a goal from Andre Gray. The result was followed up by an emphatic 5-1 win at Cardiff City in which Deulofeu notched a hat-trick and Deeney claimed the other two.

Following a 5-0 drubbing by heavy title contenders Liverpool, Gray came in clutch again as he scored a dramatic winner against Leicester in a crucial tie as far as the race for Europe was concerned. It looked increasingly to be narrowing down into a two-horse affair, with Watford and Wolves the main contenders to secure that desired 7th position.

Next came two consecutive trips to Mancester. Against City, the Hornets lost 3-1 but were aggrieved as the first piece of Raheem Sterling's hat-trick stood despite being scored from an offside position. Two weeks later at Old Trafford, Watford were again the victims of their own profligacy as they failed to capitalise on a lacklustre United performance, though Abdoulaye Doucouré's consolation did add to the team's ever-growing selection of impressive goals.

It had been apparent for some time that April would be the month in which the extent of success accredited to Watford's season would be evaluated. Despite a fine start with a 4-1 victory over Fulham — a result which consigned the Cottagers to relegation in their first season back in the top flight — their efforts looked in vain after a home loss against Arsenal. The most damaging consequence of that evening under the lights at Vicarage Road was not the result, but the fact that Deeney earned an automatic three-game suspension for a perceived elbow on Lucas Torreira.

His absence would be sorely felt. Watford eked past already-relegated Huddersfield thanks to a brace from Deulofeu and only managed to snatch a draw from Southampton, when Shane Long's bizarre seventh-second opener was cancelled out by Gray's last-minute equaliser.

Then came the most crucial game of all. A single point separated Watford and Wolves heading into their crunch tie at Vicarage Road on April 27, and an attractive advantage in the race for the final European place was at stake. The Hornets, still without the service of their captain, trailed at the break to Raúl Jiménez's header. Gray scored yet again to revive the home crowd's hopes, but Diogo Jota's 77th-minute winner saw the home side drop to 10th, with fate seemingly defiant towards the realisation of their ambitions.

The league season was rounded off with harshly emphatic losses against Chelsea and West Ham, though the results meant nothing in the grand scheme of things due to the damaging effects dealt by the loss to Wolves. Watford ultimately finished 11th in the final table, perhaps an underwhelming achievement for a team that were for so long in the running to finish higher.

Carabao Cup

Watford reached the third round of England's secondary cup competition for the first time in five years, but that would be the point at which they were eliminated.

Drawn away at Reading in the first round, Gracia fielded a rotated side which nevertheless performed well at the Madejski Stadium. A first-half goal from Isaac Success put the Premier League outfit in the driving seat, before Quina rounded off the scoring with a truly spectacular long-range effort to propel his side into the second round.

Tottenham awaited at the next step. In bizarre circumstances, the game was played at the home of Milton Keynes Dons due to a concert occupying Spurs' temporary home at Wembley Stadium. In an even more surprising turn of events, the same rotated Hornets side which overturned the royals went ahead thanks to another goal from Success, but the game was turned on its head when Kabasele received a straight red card with less than ten minutes to play.

Dele Alli notched from the penalty spot and Erik Lamela's strike five minutes later looked to send Spurs through, but Étienne Capoue equalised in the closing stages to send the tie to penalties. The Frenchman went from hero to zero for his side as he missed his spot kick, and Tottenham's progression was confirmed when Quina also fired wide from 12 yards.

Though they didn't go far in the competition, the League Cup provided valuable game time for some of Watford's fringe players who proved to be more valuable than they may have previously been perceived.

FA Cup

Perhaps the most impressive feat of Watford's season, their glorious journey towards the FA Cup final provided the accent to a campaign which will truly live long in the memory.

It all started with a trip to National League South high-flyers Woking. While neutrals eyed a giant-killing, the Hornets put in a professional display as goals from Hughes and Deeney sent them straight into the hat for the fourth round. There, they were handed their second trip of the season to Newcastle's St James's Park, and avenged the loss they suffered in the league with another routine 2-0 victory.

There was potential for a slip-up in the visit to Queens Park Rangers in the last 16. The Rs provided stern opposition to a less than convincing Watford showing, yet the Hornets continued their progression in the competition thanks to a first-half finish from Capoue.

In a repeat of the 2016 semi-final, Crystal Palace awaited in the quarters. Having already beaten the Eagles twice in the league, Watford mustered managed to muster a result again. Nerves ran high when Michy Batshuayi capitalised on a mistake from Adrian Mariappa to cancel out Capoue's opener, but Gray scored late once again to send the Hornets to Wembley.

And then came the game which all will remember: Watford vs Wolves. A truly fascinating tie on paper given that it was contested by two teams so inseparable in the league, and the game lived up to its billing, and beyond.

The midlanders took a two-goal lead with goals from Matt Doherty and Jiménez, a couple of painful blows to the buoyant hopes carried by the Hornets. With 15 minutes to play, Watford looked dead and buried — yet football never fails to amaze. A piece of magical, audacious trickery from Deulofeu put them back in the tie, and Deeney converted from the penalty spot deep into the stoppage period to send the match into extra time.

Deulofeu completed the exhilarating turnaround with an incisive finish, and in the process earned the club a place in its first FA Cup final for 35 years.

Manchester City served as the final hurdle. Against bloodthirsty treble-winners elect, Watford knew they would have to produce the performance of their careers if they were to lift the famous trophy. In hindsight, the task was all too daunting and demanding for the comparative minnows.

The Citizens strolled to a 6-0 victory and became the first men's team to complete a clean sweep of all the major domestic trophies available to an English team. Watford were forced to merely observe as they became victims of City's savage realisation of glory, but they remained proud of the unforgettable run which took them to that momentous stage.

Player of the season

After such a prosperous campaign, it's no surprise that there are a number of contenders when pondering Watford's best performer across 2018/19.

Pereyra was untouchable in the early stages of the season; Foster singlehandedly earned the team points with his reliable shot-stopping ability; the revival of Holebas and his accompanying repertoire of consistently good performances made him one of the most influential members in the squad; and Deeney and Deulofeu struck a flowering, dynamic partnership which was crucial to the tactical system Gracia attempted to play.

But, truth be told, one individual showed his head and shoulders above the rest — and that is Capoue. A constant and key component in the midfield, the Frenchman offered athleticism and a culmination of both destructive and ball-playing responsibilities, the quality of which was unrivalled by anyone else in the Watford squad.

It's no surprise that Capoue was voted for the Graham Taylor Player of the Season award by the club's fans. The 30-year old inherited the accolade from his midfield partner and compatriot, Doucouré, who once again had an excellent campaign but was simply outshone by the former.

What's to come?

Following the Cup final last weekend, club owner Gino Pozzo and CEO Scott Duxbury issued a statement, part of which read: "This is just the start of the club’s journey competing against the best. We may not always be able to be successful, but we will not go away and will return unbowed, with renewed vigour and determination, to improve on the feats of this season."

Since the Pozzo family took over Watford in 2012, each season has brought sizeable strides for the club, particularly off the pitch, with facilities and finances alike showing consistently comparatively more attractive faces at the end of each campaign. The enterprise is now at the stage where football will became the main focus.

Having reached a competitive final and come relatively close to achieving European football, Watford may now be able to attract a higher calibre of player than they could previously. This is crucial, as the clubs with which they competed over the course of the campaign — namely Wolves, Leicester, Everton and West Ham — all have great spending power which, if used effectively, could leave the Hornets in the dust. They need to do all in their power to keep up.

Summer of 2019 will be a defining period for the Hertfordshire club but, should they get it right, another splendid season could be on the horizon for Watford.