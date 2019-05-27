Mike Ashley 'agrees' deal to sell Newcastle United

Mike Ashley could be about to bring down the curtain on his 12-year reign at Newcastle United.

According to a number of outlets, Sheikh Mansour's half brother, Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is set to complete a takeover of the club.

Ashley has been holding out for £350 million for more than a year now and seems to have eventually found a buyer.

Positive noise from the Middle East

Sheikh Khaled's representatives have confirmed they have agreed a deal to buy Newcastle, and the club themselves have confirmed the statement to be true.

The news broke late last night from The Sun that Sheikh Khaled had bought the club for £350 million.

However, it is not thought anything is imminent as he would still have to go through the Premier League's fit and proper tests for owners.

Hope again for the fans

It is expected that many fans are sceptical after two takeover attempts were blocked by Ashley because he did not believe them to be serious.

Sheikh Khaled's people released a statement today regarding the breaking news in Newcastle.

“In response to the numerous reports in the world media this morning, we would like to comment as follows:

"We can confirm that representatives of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed al Nahyan are in discussions with Mike Ashley and his team, about the proposed acquisition of Newcastle United Football Club.

"We view it as an honour to have the opportunity to build on the strong support, history and tradition of the club.

"We have agreed terms and are working hard to complete the transaction at the earliest opportunity.”