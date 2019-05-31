Champions League Final, Liverpool vs Spurs: Live Stream Score Commentary
Follow LIVE updates from Madrid as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur battle it out for the most prestigious European club football silverware. Kick-off at 8pm on Saturday 1st June.
And Liverpool fans feel they have an omen on their side with some predicting a 4-0 victory.
Why?
The postcode of Anfield is L4 0TH......but Klopp has lost his last six finals.
The North London club played a large number of diagonal balls in their final game of the season against Everton, particularly from the heart of defence, and this could be a tactic they look to utilise against Liverpool's marauding full-backs who have created more chances this season than all but Mo Salah.
Liverpool are likely to boast the majority of possession, looking to bomb forward in waves of attacking intensity, most notably in the full-back areas.
Jurgen Klopp will choose three from Jordan Henderson, Gio Wijnaldum, Fabinho and James Milner in the engine room with Naby Keita his only absentee.
Meanwhile, Spurs are without Ben Davies whilst Victor Wanyama faces a late fitness assessment.
They also went close last season, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kyiv. Could they come to Madrid, albeit not the Bernabeu, and put to rest that heartache?
As for Spurs, this is unchartered territory. They have never been this far in the European Cup or Champions League, although did taste UEFA Cup success in 1972 and 1984.
As hotel and flight prices soared, numerous astonishing tales filtered through the media. Some fans booked 22-hour long coaches, one couple rearranged their wedding, whilst others had taken the risk of booking the trip before the semi-final stages.Whilst Liverpool John Moores Airport was abrest with red flags, UK Airspace announced that Friday was the busiest day ever for UK flights.
Many fans are travelling in the hope of finding a spare ticket when they are out there or simply to sample the atmosphere as the English descend upon the Spanish bars.
3-0 down after the first leg against Barcelona, Liverpool mounted a monumental comeback to produce a staggering 4-0 victory over the Spanish giants. A night full of memories was underpinned by Gio's double, Trent's magical corner and a wave of emotion at Anfield.
The following evening, Spurs travelled to Ajax facing a 1-0 deficit before conceding two first-half goals as they stared down the barrel of a semi-final exit. Yet a Lucas Moura hat-trick in 40 thrilling minutes saw Mauricio Pochettino's side propel into an unlikely final, the Brazilian netting his third in the sixth minute of injury time.
However, both sides were almost knocked out during the Group Stages. A narrow 1-0 win over Napoli squeezed Liverpool through after a poor run of form on their travels, whilst Spurs looked as good as out after picking up just one point in their opening three matches.
Almost 50 years on from the first all-English European final, between Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Cup, the latter join last season's Champions League runners-up in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, as both Liverpool and Spurs seek to make history at the home of Atletico Madrid.