Italy beat Switzerland as they head to France for Women's World Cup 

taly's hopes of stamping their mark in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup lies on the back of the 23 players called up by coach Milena Bertolini, in her first major appointment as coach of the Gli Azzurre.

The 23-player squad hosted neighbours Switzerland in their final test before the World Cup at the Stadio Paolo Mazza, in Ferrara.

After surviving a shaky start, Italy took centre stage and emerged winners 3-1 to set up a perfect send-off in front of their home fans.

Juventus duo Aurora Galli and Cristina Girelli were two of the scorers, with the third goal netted by Daniela Sabatino, who spent the 2018/2019 season at newly-founded AC Milan.

Girelli and Sabatino will be two of the main forwards of which Italy will bank upon, alongside Milan's Valentina Giacinti and Ilaria Maurio, who plays for Fiorentina. Completing the forward department is Stefania Tarenzi, one of the revelations of the previous Serie A campaign at Chievo.

In the midfield department, Bertolini called up senior guardians in Valentina Bergamaschi and Valentina Cernoia, who represent Milan and Juventus respectively. The biggest surprise is the inclusion of Martina Rosucci of Juventus, who missed out most of the 2018/2019 season due to a knee injury but managed to recover in time for Juventus' final games in the Serie A and Coppa Italia.

At the back, Italy will be led by skipper and inspirational figure Sara Gama.

France 2019 journey

Italy open their World Cup commitments against Australia this Sunday, before taking on Jamaica the following Friday in what looks like a must-win game for them in order to squeeze through the group.

Bertolini's clan will wrap up their group stage commitments against Brazil, on June 18.

Meanwhile, here are Bertolini's 23 players picked for France:

Goalkeepers: Laura Giuliani (Juventus), Chiara Marchitelli (Florentia), Rosalia Pipitone (AS Roma);

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (AS Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Laura Fusetti (Milan), Sara Gama (Juventus), Alia Guagni (Fiorentina Women’s), Elena Linari (Atletico Madrid), Linda Tucceri Cimini (Milan);

Midfielders: Valentina Bergamaschi (Milan), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Milan), Alice Parisi (Fiorentina Women’s), Martina Rosucci (Juventus), Annamaria Serturini (AS Roma);

Forwards: Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina Women’s), Daniela Sabatino (Milan), Stefania Tarenzi (Chievo Verona).

Social media power

In bid to empower the women's national team and engage more audience to it, the Italian FA have created new social media profiles specifically for the women's selection.

Throughout the World Cup, their first in 20 years, the Italian FA will launch the hashtag #RagazzeMondiali to draw more interest into the team while showing support to the women representing Italy on French soil.