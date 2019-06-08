Seagulls trigger Hemed's contract extension

Brighton & Hove Albion have triggered a clause in the striker, Tomer Hemed's contract.

The option Albion have taken up is to exercise a further year on the contract Hemed signed back when he joined The Seagulls in 2017.

Hemed has had an up and down time at Albion

Hemed, who is now 32 has had an up and down time with Brighton. In his first season, Hemed notched 18 goals in 44 games in all competitions.

Then in his second season, he scored 15 goals in all competitions.

Ever since Brighton got promoted the Premier League, Hemed has struggled to nail down game time, due to the form of Glenn Murray and a bit of up and down form from the Hemed himself.

In the 2017-18 season, Hemed managed only managed two goals in 19 games in all competitions.

Last season, saw him spend the season on loan in The Championship with Queens Park Rangers.

This spell was a bit up and down due to injury and saw Hemed score seven goals in 23 games, including two against current Brighton manager, Graham Potter's Swansea last season.

What the new deal means for Hemed

That is a great question. Brighton may have well extended it to give Potter the chance to have a closer look at Hemed over pre-season, before deciding whether he could be part of his plans for the upcoming season.

If not, Hemed may go out on loan again or be sold permanently and this new contract might increase the amount Albion ask for slightly.