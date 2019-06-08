Bakayoko to return to Chelsea ahead of potential transfer ban

Tiemoue Bakayoko has had a successful period on loan with AC Milan helping the Rossoneri finish 5th in Serie A. The Italian club chose against signing the Frenchman permanently due to a break down in relations with now former manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Bakayoko's agent confirmed that the 24-year-old wants to remain at Chelsea following the return of Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Abdoulaye Bakayoko, Tiemoue's brother and agent told L'Equipe: "There are some quite interesting clubs, some quite big ones who have made enquiries, but we are giving our priority to Chelsea.

"We know already, there is Champions’ League and stability. Tiémoué has decided to stay.”

The on-loan AC Milan midfielder made 42 appearances in all competitions this season registering 2.4 tackles and 2.3 aerial duals a game.

The Frenchman made a good impression while in Italy, however fell out with former AC Milan manager Gattuso which left him out of favour. AC Milan missed out on Champions League on the last day of the season which saw rivals Inter Milan win against Empoli.

The highlight of Chelsea's £40 million signing from Monaco was his streak of form that saw him earn back-to-back Man of the Match awards.

Gattuso commented of the progress the loanee had made. "The biggest surprise is seeing how he has improved in reading situations during the game on," said Gattuso.

"On a tactical level, I’m surprised. He completely bought into the things we showed him on video.”

With the Champions League back at Stamford Bridge this season, Bakayoko has made it clear he would like to stay. A choice that would entertain the Blues who await a decision on their poised transfer ban and Bakayoko who is in search of stability and European football.

Bakayoko would be a competent option in Chelsea's midfield three under Maurizio Sarri. However with his role under increased doubt, a fresh start with a new manager could be the catalyst to reignite Bakayoko's Chelsea career.