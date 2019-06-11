Danny Rose has issued a warning to Tottenham Hotspur fans that he may leave the club in this summer's transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been with the Lilywhites for 12 years now but speaking after England's penalty shootout victory on Sunday he admitted his future is uncertain.

Uncertain future ahead

Rose started for England in their victory over Switzerland on Sunday but it was his comments after the game which made the headlines.

“I don’t know what the future holds now. I’m looking forward to a break. If I’m back at Tottenham next season, great, if I’m not – great. I’ll just have to wait and see,” he told Sky Sports News.

“It’s not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club’s run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on."

The left-back has spoken openly over the years about his transfer situation whilst at the London side after admitting he was close to leaving last summer.

“It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I’ll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way, I’m prepared for whatever happens.

“Last season I didn’t play as much as I wanted. This season I’ve played quite a bit, it’s been really good.”

12 years at Spurs

The Doncaster-born defender has certainly endured a lot on and off the pitch over the last few years.

Rose suffered a serious injury in 2017 which saw him sidelined for nine months and in that time he has since admitted he suffered from depression.

Since opening up about his mental health problems, Rose has become a figurehead to inspire others to open up about their problems.

After 12 years at Spurs, Rose has also seen a huge change in the stature of the club and despite Spurs having just reached the Champions League final the left-back seems open to a move.