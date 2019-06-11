Toby Alderweireld plans to see out his contract at Spurs

Toby Alderweireld has denied the rumours of a possible move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 30-year-old centre back responded to the transfer claims whilst on international duty with Belgium.

Alderweireld has only one year left on his contract now but admits he has the intention of seeing out his stay at the London side.

No plans on leaving just yet

The Belgian defender was linked heavily last summer with a move away to Manchester United.

However, speaking to Belgian outlet La Dernière Heure Alderwereld said: "Yes, yes, I still have a contract so I'll be there, and after a few weeks of vacation I'll have the freshness and the desire to start the season again in Tottenham."

Alderweireld is able to leave the club this summer for just £25M but has indicated that he is not in a rush to find his next adventure.

"This week, I had a hard time digesting the loss," he said.

"When you lose a ​Champions League final, you want to go home with your family and not see football for a few weeks.

"But after a few days, I turned the button and I charged my penultimate batteries one last time. It's time for the season to be over."

One last season?

If the 30-year-old does choose to stay at the north Londoners this summer it would very likely be his last season at Spurs.

Tottenham took up the option to extend his contract in January which extended his deal for another year and until the summer of 2020.

He followed Mauricio Pochettino in joining the Lilwyhites from Southampton (parent club Atletico Madrid) in 2015 for a fee of just £11.5M.

Alderweireld has been a huge part of the Pochettino era at Spurs forming a solid partnership with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen in defence.