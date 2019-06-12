Newcastle United international round-up

Newcastle United did not have many players representing their countries over the last few weeks but they did have some in high profile games.

Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron and Salomon Rondon all played for their respective countries recently with mixed results.

Record breaker

Newcastle's player of the season became Venezuela's all-time top goalscorer as he scored a brace and got an assist against the USA as they comfortably won 3-0 in the States.

The Magpies' number nine has now scored 24 goals for his country which has topped off an impressive year for the number nine.

Rondon's future is still unclear with Rafa Benitez having not signed a new contract yet, Rondon is weighing up his options.

Positive return from injury

Almiron played his first set of minutes since he picked up a hamstring injury against Southampton which cut his season short.

Newcastle's record signing played the full 90 minutes in a warm-up game as they beat Guatemala 2-0.

Almiron came through the game unscathed and will hope to play a big part in Paraguay's opening game against Qatar on Sunday.

Heartbreak in Portugal

Schar played every minute for Switzerland against Portugal and England in the UEFA Nations League, despite eventually losing both games.

The centre back made his fiftieth appearance for his country against England and scored his penalty in the shoot out, but the Three Lions won the shoot out finishing third.

Schar was named in the whoscored team of the tournament alongside Matthijs De Light in the centre of defence, outperforming the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Harry Maguire.

A quiet evening in Baku

Dubraka had very little to do when Slovakia travelled to face Azerbaijan in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Slovakia recorded a comfortable 5-1 victory to send them second in their group behind Hungary.

The Newcastle stopper was left with no chance for the only goal he conceded as it flashed past him and into the top corner from close range.

However, Dubravka had very little to do for the rest of the game as he only had to make one r two more saves for the rest of the game.