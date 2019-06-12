Tottenham Hotspur close in on Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur have begun to close in on the signing of Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, according to Sky Sports.

It is believed Spurs will be made to pay in the region of £65M for the French international.

Spurs became the first Premier League club ever to not sign a player in the summer transfer window last year but finally look close to breaking the drought.

Following their unexpected journey to the Champions League final, it is believed Daniel Levy is willing to back Mauricio Pochettino with a healthy transfer budget.

Closing in on the Frenchman

The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked with the likes of Juventus and the two Manchester clubs already this summer but it appears Spurs will seal the deal.

The Londoners have been searching for a replacement since Mousa Dembele left in January for Guangzhou R&F.

Embed from Getty Images

Although Moussa Sissoko has stepped up this season, Ndombele is said to be Tottenham's number one target this summer.

Ndombele joined Lyon from Amiens on an initial loan deal but after impressing the Les Gones he was rewarded with a permanent deal.

First of many?

Pochettino has made it no secret that he wants to rebuild his squad this summer.

Having gone a full calendar year without making a signing it is expected that he will be awarded a large sum for incomings this summer.

Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes have too been heavily linked with a move to N17 this summer but it is expected it would be one or the other rather than both - both estimated in the £60M/£70M region.

Embed from Getty Images

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has also been rumoured with a move to White Hart Lane after he told the Cottagers he does not want to stay.

Reports have also suggested Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Christian Eriksen with the Dane now considering signing a new deal with the Lilywhites.