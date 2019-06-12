Tottenham will open their 2019/20 Premier League campaign against Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur will open their 2019/20 Premier League campaign against newly promoted Aston Villa at home.

For the first time since 2010, Spurs will open their Premier League campaign with a home game.

Spurs will then face a trip to the Etihad Stadium where they will face the champions Manchester City.

Followed by a home game against Newcastle United and then a trip to rivals Arsenal.

Key dates

The first North London derby will be held at the Emirates Stadium on 31 August with the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 April.

Spurs will face Chelsea at home on 21 December and then at Stamford Bridge on 22 February.

Tottenham will finish their Premier League campaign with an away game at Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Christmas fixtures

The Lilywhites normally fare well over the busy winter schedule and they will certainly have their targets set on maximum points this winter.

A visit from Chelsea in the game before Christmas is followed by a Boxing Day visit from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs then take a trip to newly-promoted Norwich City on 28 December and then visit the south coast on New Year's Day to face Southampton.

Run in

In the final run in of the season, Spurs will face Arsenal at home before a final three games of Newcastle at St. James' Park, at home to Leicester City and then finishing off at Selhurst Park.

However, Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping his side are not relying on the final few games to clinch a top-four spot as they did last season.

Full fixture list

(All subject to change)

Tottenham's Premier League fixtures 2019/20

10/08/2019 17:30 Aston Villa (h)

17/08/2019 15:00 Manchester City (a)

24/08/2019 15:00 Newcastle United (h)

31/08/2019 15:00 Arsenal (a)

14/09/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

21/09/2019 15:00 Leicester City (a)

28/09/2019 15:00 Southampton (h)

05/10/2019 15:00 Brighton (a)

19/10/2019 15:00 Watford (h)

26/10/2019 15:00 Liverpool (a)

02/11/2019 15:00 Everton (a)

09/11/2019 15:00 Sheffield United (h)

23/11/2019 15:00 West Ham United (a)

30/11/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

03/12/2019 20:00 Manchester United (a)

07/12/2019 15:00 Burnley (h)

14/12/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

21/12/2019 15:00 Chelsea (h)

26/12/2019 15:00 Brighton (h)

28/12/2019 15:00 Norwich City (a)

01/01/2020 15:00 Southampton (a)

11/01/2020 15:00 Liverpool (h)

18/01/2020 15:00 Watford (a)

22/01/2020 19:45 Norwich City (h)

01/02/2020 15:00 Manchester City (h)

08/02/2020 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

22/02/2020 15:00 Chelsea (a)

29/02/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

07/03/2020 15:00 Burnley (a)

14/03/2020 15:00 Manchester United (h)

21/03/2020 15:00 West Ham United (h)

04/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield United (a)

11/04/2020 15:00 Everton (h)

18/04/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

25/04/2020 15:00 Arsenal (h)

02/05/2020 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

09/05/2020 15:00 Leicester City (h)

17/05/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)