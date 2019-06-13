Arsenal face tricky start to 2019/20 Premier League season

Arsenal will face three of last season's top six in their first seven games of the 2019/20 Premier League season, it has been revealed.

Unai Emery's men kick-off away at Newcastle before hosting Burnley, but then comes a daunting trip to European champions Liverpool, a fixture they lost 5-1 last season.

They finish August with the hotly-anticipated North London derby at The Emirates.

Following the season's first international break, they travel to a usually fast-starting Watford, entertain newly-promoted Aston Villa and then head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

After that, though, the Gunners do not face 'big six' opposition again until December 14 when Manchester City visit.

The intervening period, which includes clashes with likely relegation contenders Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Brighton, will be viewed as an opportunity to gain ground.

A happy New Year?

After their favourable run, Arsenal face a difficult festive period, which begins with their game against the defending champions.

Back-to-back away days at Everton and Bournemouth on December 21 and Boxing Day respectively.

They will look to finish 2019 on a high by beating London rivals Chelsea on home soil.

United are set to be the opponents at The Emirates on New Year's day.

This gruelling run will no doubt prove a test of fitness and of squad depth.

The run-in

Arsenal will hope to be in the top-four hunt come the latter part of the season, having narrowly missed out in 18/19.

In April, they face Norwich, Wolves and Leicester before what will likely be their first visit to Spurs' new stadium.

They could then potentially have a big say in the title race when they host Liverpool a week later.

Aston Villa away and Watford at home round off the schedule.

Where do European fixtures fit in?

Arsenal have already secured qualification for the group stage of the Europa League and will learn their opponents on 30 August.

Coping with the demands of a likely Thursday-Sunday double-header will be crucial.

Their first three group games precede games against Villa, Bournemouth and Palace.

Leicester and Norwich follow matchdays four and five, but Arsenal will hope to passage to the knockout phase secured by the final round of group fixtures, with Manchester City looming shortly after.

Fixtures in full

Games against 'big six' are in bold.

11 August - Newcastle (A)

17 August - Burnley (H)

24 August - Liverpool (A)

31 August - Spurs (H)

14 September - Watford (A)

21 September - Aston Villa (H)

28 September - Manchester United (A)

5 October - Bournemouth (H)

19 October - Sheffield United (A)

26 October - Crystal Palace (H)

2 November - Wolves (H)

9 November - Leicester City (A)

23 November - Southampton (H)

30 November - Norwich (A)

3 December - Brighton (H)

7 December - West Ham (A)

14 December - Man City (H)

21 December - Everton (A)

26 December - Bournemouth (A)

28 December - Chelsea (H)

1 January - Manchester United (H)

11 January - Crystal Palace (A)

18 January - Sheffield United (H)

22 January - Chelsea (A)

1 February - Burnley (A)

8 February - Newcastle (H)

22 February - Everton (H)

29 February - Manchester City (A)

7 March - West Ham (H)

14 March - Brighton (A)

21 March - Southampton (A)

4 April - Norwich (H)

11 April - Wolves (A)

18 April - Leicester (H)

25 April - Spurs (A)

2 May - Liverpool (H)

9 May - Aston Villa (A)

17 May - Watford (H)