Burnley face a second successive opening game against Southampton 

Burnley will face three of last season's top seven in their first four games of 2019/20 but have been handed the boost of a favourable run-in.

For the second season in succession, they take on Southampton on the opening weekend, though this time it will be on home soil.

They then head to The Emirates to face Arsenal, who beat them on the final day of last season, before a trip to 'best of the rest' Wolves.

August concludes with a trip to likely title contenders Liverpool.

It may not be until September, with back-to-back games against newly-promoted Norwich and Aston Villa, that Sean Dyche's men truly get going.

Burnley, who finished 15th in 18/19, will look to put distance between themselves and the danger zone over the course of October and November, when only one of their seven games will be against so-called 'big six' opposition.

A grim winter?

After a decent autumn, an unenviable succession of games awaits, starting with the visit of reigning champions Manchester City on 3 December.

The Clarets will go onto meet Spurs, Everton and Manchester United before the year is out.

Hosting Villa on New Year's Day could offer a brief reprieve, but Chelsea follow at Stamford Bridge.

The less-than-favourable run does not stop there, with United and Arsenal to come on 21 January and 1 February respectively.

The three remaining February games against Southampton, Bournemouth and Newcastle could prove vitally important.

A kinder finish

Burnley face the double whammy of Spurs and City in the middle of March, but thereafter there remains only more 'big six' encounter: a trip to Anfield at the end of April.

And should the Lancashire outfit require last-gasp points to survive, they will be confident of coming through their concluding ties against Wolves (H), Norwich (A) and Brighton (H).

Burnley's capacity to grind out results when they were most needed proved decisive in their last survival bid, and they may have to call upon that resilience once again.

Fixtures in full

10 August: Southampton (H)

17 August: Arsenal (A)

24 August: Wolves (A)

31 August: Liverpool (H)

14 September: Brighton (A)

21 September: Norwich (H)

28 September: Aston Villa (A)

5 October: Everton (H)

19 October: Leicester (A)

26 October: Chelsea (H)

2 November: Sheffield United (A)

9 November: West Ham (H)

23 November: Watford (A)

30 November: Crystal Palace (H)

3 December: Manchester City (H)

7 December: Spurs (A)

14 December: Newcastle (H)

21 December: Bournemouth (A)

26 December: Everton (A)

28 December: Manchester United (H)

1 January: Aston Villa (H)

11 January: Chelsea (A)

18 January: Leicester (H)

21 January: Manchester United (A)

1 February: Arsenal (H)

8 February: Southampton (A)

22 February: Bournemouth (H)

29 February: Newcastle (A)

7 March: Spurs (H)

14 March: Manchester City (A)

21 March: Watford (H)

4 April: Crystal Palace (A)

11 April: Sheffield United (H)

18 April: West Ham (A)

25 April: Liverpool (A)

2 May: Wolves (H)

9 May: Norwich (A)

17 May: Brighton (H)