Spurs defender Davies undergoes successful groin surgery

Ben Davies has undergone successful surgery on his groin after suffering for a large part of the 2018/19 season.

The surgery was scheduled to take place in the days following the Champions League final but a change of dates saw him meet up with his Wales teammates.

However, Tottenham still expects the left-back to rejoin the side during their pre-season.

On the mend

Davies made 40 appearances for Spurs in all competitions last season playing a huge part in the league - racking up 27 appearances.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to provide Spurs fans with an update on his recovery:

"Everything went well with my op!" he said.

"Thank you to the incredible hospital staff for making me so comfortable. Looking forward to spending the summer getting ready for the new season! Thanks for all the kind messages and support."

Davies featured in both of Wales' defeats in their Euro 2020 qualifying games - playing 90 minutes in both of the games.

Left-back position up for grabs

The Welsh defender featured heavily for Spurs last season but missed out on starting the Champions League final with Danny Rose retaining the position.

However, Davies could gain even more game-time next season with Rose's future at Spurs uncertain.

The Doncaster-born left-back was linked with a move away to Manchester United but a deal never materialised.

Following the Champions League final, Rose has admitted he may depart the club which he has spent 12 years.