West Ham to begin the new campaign at home to the champions

West Ham start their Premier League campaign with a tough opener at home to Manchester City on Saturday 10 August.

This now means the East London club will have faced each of the 'Top Six' in their opening game over the past six years.

Since moving to the London Stadium in 2016 West Ham have lost all four games they have hosted Man City, including three league losses and a loss in the FA Cup.

Favourable fixtures after the opener

Fortunately, West Ham's next three games are places where the club can pick up some much-needed points if they lose their opening game.

On 17 August West Ham will be away to Brighton and Hove Albion who narrowly missed relegation last season finishing 17th and are tipped to be battling the drop again this season.

Next up for the Hammers is another away trip to Watford, a game fans and players alike can be motivated for after beating the Hornets 4-1 in the same fixture on the final day of the 2018/19 season.

Rounding off August, West Ham return home to the London Stadium to face newly-promoted Norwich City.

Starting off September West Ham will face another newly-promoted team when they travel to Aston Villa in the hopes of gaining another three points.

The following week the Irons will compete with Manchester United at home and will be looking to repeat last season's 3-1 win at home to the Red Devils. Ending the month West Ham travel down to the South Coast for a second time this season, this time coming up against Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth.

October starts with West Ham's first London derby of the season, at home to Crystal Palace. A fixture many fans will have fond memories of due to Andy Carroll's wonderful bicycle kick back in January 2017.

Following the Palace game Manuel Pellegrini's side travel to Goodison Park to battle Everton, another team hoping to clinch a Europa League spot this season. October finishes off by playing Sheffield United at home. The Blades were promoted last season after finishing second in the Championship and this is a fixture both sets of fans will be excited for due to their tense rivalry.

West Ham's first game in November takes place at the London Stadium against Newcastle United, with the Hammers then heading north to Burnley.

November ends with two consecutive tough games starting off at home against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs reached the Champions League Final last season but lost 2-0 to Liverpool. West Ham were also the first team to score and beat Spurs in their new stadium, and The Irons will be hoping to beat them again this upcoming season.

A week later West Ham will cross the capital to West London to face Chelsea. Hammers fans will be glad that they will no longer have to come up against Eden Hazard after the winger secured a move to European giants Real Madrid.

Starting what could be the club's most difficult month Wolverhampton Wanderers will host West Ham as both teams will be chasing a European spot.

West Ham will be looking for a win against Wolves after losing both games against them last season. Up next is Arsenal at home and Hammers fans will be hoping their team can replicate their impressive performance in last season's 1-0 win. West Ham will head to the South Coast for the final time this upcoming season on 14 December and will be coming up against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side. The following Saturday West Ham will host Liverpool in what is tipped to be one of their hardest games of the season.

London derby for Christmas

West Ham fans won't be happy with the fact that they're unable to watch their team play at their home ground for Christmas but have the chance to come away with three points as a late gift for Hammers all over the world.

Ending 2019 West Ham will head back to Stratford to face Leicester City just two days later. This will be a big game for both clubs as both look to be fighting to play continental football in 2020/21.

On New Year's Day, West Ham will be competing to start 2020 off with a bang at home to Bournemouth, and then heading to Bramall Lane ten days later to face Sheffield United. Another two competitive games follow for West Ham who will come up against Everton at home and then travel to the King Power Stadium hoping to beat Leicester.

Fortunately for Pellegrini's men, February starts off with what should be an easy game at home to Brighton, before facing last season's Premier League champions and runners-up respectively, Man City and Liverpool, in consecutive away games which will prove to be two big challenges for the club. The month rounds out back in London at home to Southampton.

March only features a treble of matches for West Ham, but all three are bound to be exciting games. On March 7th West Ham head to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Arsenal reached last years Europa League Final, only to lose 4-1 to Chelsea.

A week later The Hammers will play Wolves in a huge game for both teams in the tail end of the season, before facing Spurs at their new stadium the following week. This is a game that all West Ham fans will be excited for as they love stealing three points from Tottenham away from home.

After Tottenham, April starts with a big game against Europa League winners Chelsea at the London Stadium. A long journey to Newcastle is up next with two winnable games at home to Burnley and away to Norwich rounding out April.

With three games still to play West Ham start May at home to Watford, before travelling for their final away game of the season to Old Trafford to face Man United, with West Ham looking to beat United away from home for the first time since the final day of the 2006/07 season where Carlos Tevez's goal in a 1-0 win saved West Ham from relegation. West Ham's final game of the season is at home to Aston Villa in a game which The Irons would like to finish off the season with a solid three points.