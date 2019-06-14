Harvey Barnes commits to five-year contract with Leicester City

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes has penned a new deal with the club to extend his stay for another five years.

With his current contract set to expire in three years time, his new deal is now set to run until the summer of 2024.

'It was a no brainer really'

Upon committing his future to his boyhood club, the 21-year-old suggested that it was an easy decision.

Talking to LCFC.com, he said: "I don’t think there was really much thought that had to go into it to be honest.

"For me, the progression that I’ve had at the Club, from joining at such an early age to the position I’m in now, it’s just something that I want to continue.

"When we had talks with the Club about a new contract, I was delighted and it was a no brainer really."

Steady rise for Barnes

After joining the club's academy at nine years of age, Barnes has enjoyed a steady rise at the King Power Stadium. He made his Foxes' debut in 2016 as he was introduced off of the bench in a UEFA Champions League clash against FC Porto.

Following successful loan spells with MK Dons, Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion, the youngster had his breakthrough campaign last year following his recall from the latter he January. Under former boss Claude Puel and current manager Brendan Rodgers, he managed to make 16 appearances, including 11 starts.

Barnes scored his first goal for Leicester in a 2-2 draw against West Ham United in April.

His international prospects have also improved with his performances throughout the 2018/19 season. He made his debut for the England U21 side in October and is now set to be a key member of the squad for the upcoming European Championships, alongside Leicester teammates James Maddison, Demarai Gray and Hamza Choudhury.