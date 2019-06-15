Harry Winks excited for Villa's visit in their opening game

Harry Winks has spoken of his excitement for Aston Villa's visit after Dean Smith's side gained promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

Spurs will face Villa in the first game of the 2019/20 season which will take place on Saturday 10 August at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After returning from injury to play in the Champions League final, Winks is counting down the days until the new campaign starts.

Exciting start

Villa will travel to N17 for their opening league game in the 5:30pm kick off on Saturday 10 August and the midfielder spoke to the Club's website about what Spurs can expect:

“It’s going to be an exciting game to kick-off the campaign against a newly-promoted side, especially with this being our first full season in the new stadium,” said Winks.

Winks underwent groin surgery before the end of the season but is now looking to recover fully ahead of the new campaign.

“Villa are a big club and are going to want to kick-off their season positively after just being promoted back to the Premier League. We’ll be ready for that.

“We also have to respect the fact that this season a lot of teams are going to want to beat us, especially when they play at our new stadium. We will prepare well for every game as always and I’m fully confident can win any game at home.

“Hopefully we can get off to a good start and that can be the catalyst to a winning run which in the Premier League is so important because the early stages of the season can play a big part in determining where you finish at the end of the season,” the 23-year-old said.

Embed from Getty Images

Eyes on Grealish

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Villa captain, Jack Grealish.

For two years now the 23-year-old has been rumoured to be wanted by the Londoners but to no fruition.

However, Winks knows Grealish well and is aware of the dangers the youngster can cause teams:

“I’ve played with Jack for England and he is a good friend of mine. He’s a very good player and someone who can win a game on his own so we’ll have to be wary of that. As I said, we’ll give Villa full respect,” he sais.