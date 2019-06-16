Tanguy Ndombele admits he would be interested in a move to Spurs

Tanguy Ndombele has admitted he would be interested with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Frenchman told Telefoot that the Londoners are a club which it would be hard for any player to say no to.

Spurs have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old in the early stages of this summer transfer window and are said to be in talks with Lyon.

Hard to reject a club like Spurs

Spurs, as have many other clubs have been linked heavily with Ndombele this summer with the Frenchman poised to leave Lyon.

However, it is reported Spurs are the club which have shown the greatest interest in the Frenchman so far.

Speaking to Telefoot, Ndombele said: “It’s true that Tottenham are a great team – a big club. They finished fourth in their league, they were finalists in the Champions League.

“They are a big club like many others. Which player would not be interested in a big club?”

Despite being the club showing the most interest, it is said a deal between the two sides is far from close with Daniel Levy not even close to the £70M asking price.

Competition for Ndombele

Manchester United/City and Juventus are all said to be interested in Lyon's number 28.

City suffered at the feet of Ndombele and co during their Champions League group stage meeting with the Citizens only able to take one point over the two games.

It is believed Mauricio Pochettino wants the Tottenham hierarchy to prioritise a move for Ndombele over any other targets this summer in a bid to replace Mousa Dembele who left in January.