Women’s World Cup: USA 3-0 Chile

USA continued to dominate World Cup Group F after a confident showing against Chile in Paris.

In early

Chile did well to stem the tide and stop the USA from getting in early but it was clear all the traffic would be flowing in one direction. As the ball pinged back out, Julie Ertz and Carli Lloyd chased it down, both throwing a boot at it ahead of Claudia Soto, Lloyd the one to make contact and hammer it home.

Heaping the pressure on, the US doubled their advantage at a suspiciously incorrect corner, Tierna Davidson’s teasing near-post delivery perfect for Ertz to nod in, Tiane Endler’s glove only enough to push it deeper into goal. Failing to defend corners saw La Roja let another in as Lloyd streaked through the box to power a header into the near side of the net, Endler’s view obscured by Christen Press in front of her, the Chileans with little hope.

The second half flowed as the first did, the USA attacked and Chile defended, the South Americans doing well to keep the world champions out. A slew of eye-catching saves from Endler enough to keep the scores respectable as her team camped in their own half. A penalty miss from Lloyd, who pulled the ball wide, the only other moment of note from the second half.

Stars

It’s impossible not to talk about Chile’s captain [fantastic], Endler. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper in fine form to keep the majority of USA shots out, even the ones that it looked like she’d never reach. For her role at both ends – even though her defensive duties her seldom called upon – Davidson shone in the dominant performance, her wicked corner delivery something particularly impressive.

Next

Having eased beyond the two lowest ranked teams in the group, the USA will travel to Le Havre to face Sweden, the match always likely to be the group decider. For the US, a draw in La Havre would be enough to progress as group winners and face the runners up for Group B (rather than as runners up from F and having to face the runners up from Group E).

Chile will have to do battle with a Thailand team still trying to prove their worth this summer and a big win for La Roja could yet see them through to the round of 16.