Freddie Ljungberg steps up to first-team coaching role at Arsenal

Arsenal announced some changes to their backroom staff on Monday with the highlight being Freddie Ljungberg and Steve Bould switching roles.

Ljungberg was previously in charge of the clubs under-23 team but he will now step up to be assistant manager of the first team with the previous job holder, Bould replacing him in the under-23s.

Tackling transition

The changes are part of a new initiative by Arsenal as they look to tackle the notoriously difficult transition that players face moving from youth teams into senior football. While many will question the move, it is somewhat refreshing to see a club look to challenge what has always been the toughest step for any young footballer.

As well as his first-team duties, Ljungberg will also be expected to focus primarily on the young players on the cusp of making the first team with the idea being to make this step as easy and as comfortable as possible for the next generation of Gunners.

Bould, who had been with the first team since 2012, will be expected to support the transition into first-team football as well as provide support to Per Mertesacker in his role of Academy Manager to ensure that the new initiative doesn't mean that the progression of younger players is left behind by a sharper focus on the older age groups.

Excited for the opportunity

Whilst speaking to the Arsenal website, new first team assistant manager Ljungberg spoke of his excitement for the new role.

“I’m really excited by this opportunity to continue helping develop and work with some of the great young players we have coming through in the first-team environment and to work alongside Unai and his coaching team to help Arsenal win trophies. I’m looking forward to working in this new structure and to pass on my experience and knowledge about what is needed to succeed at this level,” said the former Swedish international.

Bould, who was working with the youth team before becoming Arsene Wenger's assistant noted his desire to help maximize the next generation's potential.

“I have always had a deep commitment to developing young players and am delighted to be back working in an area which is so important to the future of our club. We have great young players and my job will be to help them maximize their potential," added Bould.

Other members of Arsenal's new transition team will include first-team goalkeeping coach, Sal Bibbo, who will now also work with some of the goalkeepers from the Academy. The clubs Loan Manager, Ben Knapper, who will continue to look for opportunities where transitioning players might be better served by going out on loan to avail of first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Arsenal have done well over the years with some of their young players performing well in cup competitions but not necessarily making it through to the first team. This move is a clear attempt to address that and if successful, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see other clubs follow a similar path.