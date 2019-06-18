Salomon Rondon has told close 'friends' he is waiting for Newcastle deal

Salomon Rondon was voted Newcastle United's player of the season last year after he scored 11 goals for the Magpies.

However, Rondon is still yet to make his move to Tyneside a permanent one despite telling 'friends' he wants the move.

According to The Mirror Rondon is awaiting for Newcastle to sign him back permanently after West Bromwich Albion failed to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

No progression

The 29-year-old has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham and Marseille since the end of the season but he is holding out for a move back up North.

However, with Rafa Benitez yet to sign a new contract and Mike Ashley in talks to sell the club, nothing is happening on the transfer front at Newcastle.

It is widely acknowledged that if Benitez does not sign a new contract then Rondon will not be moving to Newcastle permanently.

Hesitation to commit

Despite Newcastle's last number nine hitting double figures and striking up a great partnership with his teammates there is a hesitation from the Newcastle board to pay £16 million for him this summer.

It was the same last summer and the board ended up sanctioning a loan deal with the Baggies which saw Dwight Gayle go the other way.

Benitez the key part

Until Benitez decides whether or not he will be staying on next season no major decisions will be made in terms of signings or selling players.

The Chronicle spoke about the Spaniard being key to Rondon signing for the Magpies once again.

They said: "This is because Benitez will want different players to someone else - Rondon for example, Newcastle will not sign Salmon Rondon if Rafa Benitez is not manager; I can almost guarantee that.

"If Benitez is manager they may look to pursue that, they may look to bring him in."