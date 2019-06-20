Divock Origi to remain at Liverpool this summer

Divock Origi will not be sold by Liverpool this summer even if he fails to agree a new contract, according to a report from ESPNFC.

Origi currently has one year remaining on his deal, and so there is a possibility he could depart on a free transfer next summer.

Talks between the club and Origi's representatives are underway, but thus far they have been unsuccessful.

The report states that the Belgian is content to remain at Anfield for another year, even as he plays second fiddle to Liverpool's starting front three.

Terms will have to be agreed before the January transfer window opens, at which point Origi will be able to hold discussions with other clubs.

It is thought that the key issues at play are not financial, but are related to assurances of adequate game-time.

A heroic season

Origi was put up for transfer last summer following a tricky loan spell at Wolfsburg.

It was reported that Liverpool agreed a deal with Wolves for his departure, but the striker rejected the move in the hope of fighting for his place at Anfield.

He went to score a series of vital goals for the Reds both domestically and in Europe.

In December, Origi was on hand to net a memorable last-ditch winner against local rivals Everton, while in May, he struck late against Newcastle to keep his side's title hopes alive.

His decisive efforts in the miraculous comeback against Barcelona and in the Champions League final secured his place in Anfield folklore.

Where does Origi fit in?

Origi ultimately proved a more-than-adequate deputy last term, but competition in Liverpool's attacking ranks may be about to become more intense.

Clinical youngster Rhian Brewster is highly-rated by Jurgen Klopp and is set to be given first-team opportunities.

Moreover, it has been suggested that adding a versatile forward to the ranks is among the manager's top priorities over the coming weeks.

In these circumstances, Origi's concerns about his minutes are understandable, but talks will be pursued in an amicable spirit.

The 24-year-old, who joined Liverpool in 2014, is thought to have a good relationship with sporting director Michael Edwards, who has repeatedly expressed a confidence in his abilities.

As it stands, Liverpool have yet to do any formal business this summer.