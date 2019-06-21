Arsenal schedule pre-season Barcelona friendly

Arsenal will undergo a stern fitness test when they face Barcelona in a pre-season friendly at the Nou Camp just a week before the start of the Premier League season.

The two teams will be playing for the Joan Gamper Trophy, a piece of silverware dedicated to the club's founder and former player.

The meeting with the Spanish champions will likely shed some light on the effectiveness of the Gunners' pre-season preparations.

Arsenal have been to the Catalan ground four times over the last twenty years and lost on all but one occasion.

Their opponents may find themselves without big names like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Phillipe Coutinho, who are set for a delayed return after competing in the Copa America.

The La Liga season will kick off a week later than the Premier League, but the hosts will still be keen to use the high-quality fixture to rediscover their sharpness and bed-in their new additions, among whom will be midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

A clash with Arsenal's Premier League rivals Chelsea in Japan has already been arranged for 23 July.

Arsenal's pre-season schedule

The fixture is likely to be the culmination of the Londoners' summer programme, with their season-opening trip to Newcastle pencilled in for August 11.

The squad is set to reconvene within the next two weeks ahead of their first friendly against fifth-tier Boreham Wood on 6 July.

They will then jet off to the United States, taking on Colorado Rapids in Denver on July 16 before once again competing in the International Champions Cup.

Youngsters can expect plenty of minutes with games against Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Real Madrid between 18 and 24 July.

Four days after the completion of their American tour, Arsenal play host to Lyon in the Emirates Cup.

Another match against a French outfit, this time Angers, follows on July 31 before the visit to the Nou Camp completes a busy period.

In total, they will play eight games in less than a month.