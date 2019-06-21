Cech returns to Chelsea as a Technical and Performance Advisor

Petr Cech announced his retirement from professional football to the end of last season. The Champions League winner appeared in his last game against Chelsea for Arsenal in the Europa League final. Unfortunately for Cech but fortunately for Chelsea, the Blues were victorious 4-1.

The 37-year-old has quickly returned to the game off the pitch as a Technical and Performance Advisor for the Blues.

What does the role entail?

Chelsea's new Technical and Performance Advisor will be working alongside Marina Granovskaia ensuring that there is a strong link between the men's first team and academy teams.

Cech will be providing advice to the board on performance and footballing matters throughout the entirety of the club. The former Czech international will be overseeing transfer activity, links to the academy and govern the effective working of departments inside the club.

The four-time Premier League winner with Chelsea will also be travelling to home and away fixtures with the squad. Chelsea have reported this is for 'an emphasis on strategy and performance'.

Cech's thoughts?

The Chelsea veteran has said that he is looking forward to the new challenge and hopes to reel in more silverware much like over the last 15 years.

"I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again," said Cech in an interview with Chelsea TV.

"[I want to] help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years."

At his time at Chelsea, Cech won a total of fifteen honours in eleven joyous years - every major club honour possible. The Blues' former number one has said he would now like to offer his knowledge with the club's best interests at heart.

He said: "I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future."

What did Granovskaia have to say?

Chelsea's Director, Granovskaia said to Chelsea TV: "We are delighted to welcome Petr back home to Chelsea.

"We always hoped that when Petr was ready to retire we would see him back at Chelsea FC and we are thrilled to add his expertise and knowledge of the game to the technical staff."

Granovskaia showed her admiration and respect for Cech's playing career at Chelsea.

"During his playing career here he was one of the most dedicated, successful and thoughtful professionals we have ever had," she said.