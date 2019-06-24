Rafa Benitez has left Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez will leave his post as Newcastle United manager when his current deal expires on Sunday.

The Spaniard's departure was something many people expected but still comes as a shock that the club are letting a world class manager leave.

The worst thing that could have happened

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley have failed to meet Benitez on his demands for the club moving forward.

It was never about a big salary for the Spaniard, but about investing in the club's infrastructure and academy.

However, Ashley wants to stick to his business model of signing players under 28-years old and sell them on for a profit within a few years.

The club's statement

Newcastle released a statement explaining the situation fans had been dreading for weeks:

"It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however, it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.

"Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gómez Pérez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30th June."

Whoever is set to take over from Benitez will be fighting an uphill battle immediately to get fans back onside after one of the darkest days in the clubs history.

The statement went onto say: "We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.

"We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.

"The process to appoint a successor will now begin."

A miracle worker

During his three seasons spent at the club, Benitez experienced some great days like winning the Championship title and finishing 10th in the club's first season back in the Premier League.

The Spaniard leaves the Magpies with a pretty impressive record:

Games: 146

Won: 62

Drew: 31

Lost: 53

Win percentage: 42.5%