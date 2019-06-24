Tottenham 'close' to signing Jack Clarke from Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be 'close' to signing Jack Clarke from Leeds United for a fee believed to be in the region of £8.5M plus add-ons.

Although the two clubs have not yet agreed on a fee they are said to be edging ever closer to agreeing on a deal which will see the youngster move to London.

Spurs are rumoured to be open to allowing Clarke return on loan to the Championship side but the winger is not keen on the idea.

Young and full of potential

Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds last season with Marcelo Bielsa using the youngster 20 times from the bench.

The 18-year-old managed to net twice and claim two assists in what was his first full season in professional football.

However, despite making his professional debut at Leeds, Clarke is said not to be interested in returning to the Yorkshire side on loan.

As a protege of Bielsa, Pochettino was open to the idea of Clarke returning on loan - as Dele Alli did after signing from MK Dons.

Instead, he wants to train amongst some of the Premier League's biggest names and fight for a place in the first squad.

First of many?

Spurs are hopeful of making Clarke their first signing of the summer with Tanguy Ndombele following closely behind him.

A potential move for the French midfielder is said to be stuck because Spurs are unwilling to meet Lyon's £65M asking price.

It was reported that Spurs had made a second offer of around £55M but with Tottenham and Juventus the only two clubs in the race for Ndombele it is looking likely his future will be resolved soon.