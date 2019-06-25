Torreira happy to remain at Arsenal

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira has been strongly linked with a move back to Italy which could see him reunited with former boss Marco Giampaolo at AC Milan.

Despite suggestions Torreira had told the Arsenal hierarchy he was unhappy with life in London and desperately wanting a move back to Serie A Football.London understands that is not the case.

Reports in Italy suggest that Milan will test Arsenal’s resolve by offering to take the Uruguayan on loan for two years in a deal worth approximately £7m which would include a mandatory purchase clause for £35m at the end of the term.

It’s no secret Milan have had issues regarding their adherence to the Financial Fair Play rules and there are question marks over whether or not they would be able to raise the funds required to table a serious offer.

Culture shock

Torreira has spoken publicly of his struggles adapting to life in England. The language has been a major problem for the 23-year-old and he's expressed his concerns regarding his inability to communicate with his teammates and the disadvantages that accompany it.

Torreira’s agent Oscar Bentencourt has spoken warmly regarding the prospect of Torreira being reunited with his former boss but it seems those comments were solely out of respect for the coach who handed the player his opportunity to shine in one of Europe’s toughest leagues.

Whilst his adaptation to life in the Premier League has been a difficult one off the field he’s certainly not shown signs of it whilst wearing the famous red and white of Arsenal.

Torreira has been one of the Gunners’ outstanding performers this season and is regarded by many as the clubs most important signing of last summer - a tenacious midfielder, something the supporters had long been crying out for.

Gunners set to stand their ground

As it stands Arsenal are extremely unlikely to entertain any offer from AC Milan's representatives led by Ivan Gazidis who left London for the North of Italy as recently as January of this year.

Torreira, upon his arrival, signed a contract until 2023 and remains very much a part of the Gunners long term strategy. The Gunners' faithful can breathe a sigh relief for the moment.