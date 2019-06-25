Tottenham Hotspur agree £65m deal for Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur look set to break their transfer record fee with a £65m move for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele.

A fee was reportedly agreed on Tuesday night between the two sides, according to Sky Sports News.

The two clubs have been in talks for around a month now after Mauricio Pochettino made the Frenchman his main target.

A long time waiting

It has now been over 500 days since Spurs made their last signing which was Lucas Moura in January 2018 but the drought looks set to end.

Reports suggest the two clubs have finally met an agreement for the 22-year-old to make the move to N17 in a deal which will be worth £65m.

Ndombele is set to undergo a medical with the Lilywhites in the coming days where he will then sign a five-year deal.

Should the deal go through, Spurs will have beaten the likes of Manchester United and Juventus to the signature of the Frenchman.

"Seeking departure"

Jean-Michel Aulas, Lyon's president told the media on Tuesday that Ndombele was "seeking his departure".

"It would have to be very substantial offers to advance with Tanguy, who would prefer to leave," he said.

“He is seeking a departure. Nothing is done but the door may be open.

“Tanguy Ndombele is wanted by the biggest clubs. Nothing is done. If he were to leave, we targeted a number of players. Thiago Mendes is one of them,” he added.