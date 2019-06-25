Women's World Cup: Italy 2-0 China 

A rampant Italy marched on into the quarter-finals as they defeated Asian representatives China 2-0, in sunny Montpellier.

Gli Azzurre executed their game plan to perfection, forging ahead in the first half and dominating possession. An early goal in the second 45 minutes was enough to propel Italy into the next round.

Italy have now reached the quarter-finals for the second time after their last eight appearance in 1991, ironically, in China.

Milena Bertolini's team picked off where they left in the group stage and at this point they can be considered as the biggest and most beautiful surprise of this tournament.

Story of the game

The Great Wall of China was brought down by the Italians in a fantastic display by Bertolini's team.

With this win, Italy are also on course for a participation in next year's Olympic Games, in Tokyo.

Milan's Valentina Giacinti was on fire and she almost opened the score with a fantastic volley from the edge of the area but went wide. Moments later, the Milan forward thought she had opened the score but her one on one goal was ruled out for offside.

But she was not to be denied on the quarter of play when she profited from a China mistake at the back to put the ball into the net amid her celebrations - a goal which she dedicated to her grandfather who was her biggest supporter and has passed away.

Despite dominating proceedings, Italy coach Bertolini still opted for a first-half substitution, replacing Cristiana Girelli with Aurora Galli.

Bertolini's decision paid dividends as the Juventus fullback doubled the score on minute 50, making it three goals from the bench - a record in the Women's World Cup.

As time went by, Italy's custodian Laura Giuliani was called into action several times and her exceptional goalkeeping helped Gli Azzurre preserve their two-goal lead.

In the closing stages of the game, Juventus' Martina Rosucci made a cameo appearance - another pleasant moment for Italy as the former Brescia player is at the back of a serious knee injury that forced her to miss most of the Serie A season in 2018/2019.

Up next for Italy, Netherlands

As expected, Italy will be facing a top side in the final eight as now they will have to cross swords with the European Champions, the Netherlands.

The Italian team will start as underdog for this tie, but Bertolini's clan has shown a lot of resilience and tenacity and one can wonder whether those characteristics will help them overcome a tournament favourite.

Interestingly, Italy were denied a participation in the 2015 World Cup by Netherlands in a double-legged play-off...e' giunta l'ora della rivincita'?