Brighton make Trossard their second summer signing

Brighton and Hove Albion have made their second signing of the summer with Leandro Trossard signing for an undisclosed fee from Racing Genk.

The 24-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a four-year-deal at the club.

However, the deal is thought to be less than the reported £18 million and even with additional fees, is not set to break Brighton current transfer record of £17 million for Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

What are Brighton getting

Firstly, Albion are getting a leader as Trossard was captain of Genk and help to lead them to their first league title in nine years.

They are also getting a player with a good eye for goal, as Trossard scored 22 goals last season and got 11 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Finally, Brighton are getting a Belgian international who has been called up to the squad a few times, but is yet to make his debut.

As well as this, Trossard has played in the Europa League with Genk, scoring three goals and chipping in with one assist from six appearances in last season's competition.

Potter on Trossard

The Seagulls manager, Graham Potter had the following to say on Trossard: “We are delighted to welcome Leandro to the club and excited about the impact he can have for us.

“He’s an attack-minded player who had a very impressive season last year in helping Genk win the league title. He was influential in the side’s success last term and scored a lot of goals, as well as creating chances for others."

The newly appointed Brighton boss added: “At 24, he also brings good experience, having captained the side and also featured many times in the Europa League.”

Trossard relishing chance to help Brighton succeed

Trossard had the following to say on Genk and his move to Brighton: “I spent a lot of time at my old club and of course experienced many things there from a young age, it was my childhood club and I was born there.

I progressed as both a player and person, last year we had a great season where I was captain for a while so that helped things like my mentality too."



He concluded: “I’ve learned a lot and now I’m happy that I can come to a bigger league to help Brighton succeed.”