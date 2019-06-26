Jack Clarke set for Spurs medical ahead of £10M move

Jack Clarke has been allowed to travel south in order to complete his medical in London ahead of a move from Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur.

A fee in the region of £10M is believed to have been agreed on between the two sides but it is set to rise slightly with bonuses.

The 18-year-old is ready to leave the Championship side for the Champions League runners-up - Spurs.

511 days and counting

Clarke is set to be the first signing Spurs have made since Lucas Moura's £13M switch from Paris Saint Germain - 511 days ago.

The youngster only made his professional debut on 6 October 2018 against Brentford.

Marcelo Bielsa gave the winger 25 appearances in his debut season in which the majority came from the bench where he was able to net twice and claim two assists.

However, Clarke is believed not to want a season-long loan back to Yorkshire with a spot in the main squad a target he is looking to aim for.

Champions League investment

Due to Tottenham's almost-perfect Champions League rune, a huge cash injection has been warranted by Daniel Levy who is ready to back his manager.

It is reported around 70% (£65M) of Spurs' Champions League revenue has been gifted to Mauricio Pochettino to strengthen his squad.

This cash injection is likely to be spent solely on Tanguy Ndombele who is close to joining after Lyon and Spurs agreed a £65M fee for the midfielder.

Ndombele is reported to have already been shown around the Spurs training ground and is too awaiting a medical with the Lilywhites.