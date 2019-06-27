Assesing Arsenal Transfer Rumours

With the summer in full swing, last season is a distant memory for many fans. Amidst the fallout from the disappointing end to the season, Arsenal have been predictably linked with a plethora of names as the transfer window opens.

As expected, there are plenty of rumours, many of which will be paper talk. Some will likely have more truth to them.

Kieran Tierney

Starting with the latest rumour, and one that has certainly got fans talking. Kieran Tierney was one of the coveted youngsters in football a couple of years ago, but injuries have stalled his progress slightly.

Having said that he is still full of potential, hence why Celtic are playing hardball and holding out for £25million. As rumours go this one seems to have some legs to it.

Several outlets have reported that Arsenal have already had a £15 million bid turned down and reports are now saying they have had a second bid rejected.

The question is, are they ready to put over half of their reported £45 million budget on one player, especially with the obvious need for a winger and the yearly search for a centre back.

There seems to be a small gap in price evaluation which should be resolved if both parties are willing to strike a deal. 7/10.

William Saliba

As soon as the window opened, we knew that a central defender would be a priority, and with that comes a host of names that have been linked.

Harry Maguire, Joachim Andersen, Dayot Upamecano and Dan-Axel Zagadou have all been touted but Saliba is one name that has consistently cropped up. A tall left-footed centre back, he has been billed as the next Raphael Varane.

There is obvious interest, with the club rumoured to have agreed terms with the player. There is only one stumbling block, Saint Etienne want the player back on loan next season which leaves Arsenal without options for another year.

While the interest is most likely genuine, you can’t see the club paying a hefty fee for a player that will be needed but won’t be available for another season. 6/10.

Yannick Carrasco

A player that is quickly turning in to the Karim Benzema of Arsenal transfer rumours. It looks as though the pacy winger will leave this year whether to Arsenal or elsewhere after his club suspended him due to his public plea to leave.

One thing we do know is that this isn’t a rumour. They have wanted him for a while, but the reported £25 million fee could prove the deciding factor in the deal.

This is one that could happen if the Chinese club drop their asking price, and if things continue as they have been, they probably will. 7/10.

Wilfried Zaha

The fact that Crystal Palace have been able to keep a player deserving of playing at a higher level for so long is a testament to the way the club is run. However, every player has his price and if given the £55 million asking price the club would reluctantly sell.

Unfortunately, this would blow Arsenal’s entire summer budget and then some. BBC journalist David Ornstein suggests that the player wants the move, the club want to strike a deal, but are the hierarchy at Arsenal ready to restructure the budget to fund it? 1/10

Ryan Fraser

Had you spoken of Ryan Fraser and Arsenal three weeks ago you would have thought a deal would have been done by now. It certainly makes sense makes sense.

He has a year left on his contract, and despite the fact, Bournemouth are holding out for £30 million.

They would be getting a proven Premier League winger capable of providing assists; however, this deal would represent something different from the usual business and would probably be seen as a backup plan. 5/10.