Who are the favourites to succeed Benitez and what would they bring to the club

A lot of managers have been linked with what will be the new 'head coach' role at Newcastle United since the club announced Rafa Benitez would be leaving.

However, a lot of the names will be uninspiring for Newcastle supporters, as well as others, being unrealistic under Mike Ashley.

Who is currently favoured by the bookies to land the job and will they be a good appointment for Newcastle?

Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola's number two is currently the favourite to succeed fellow Spaniard Benitez at Newcastle.

This would be a bold move by Newcastle and Mikel Arteta as it would be the Spaniard's first job and he has no experience of managing a squad of players.

The club would be taking a huge risk appointing Arteta, especially as the club will be looking to just avoid relegation once again this season.

Arteta has little experience of handling the media and connecting with the fans, which is what Benitez was brilliant at doing.

The Spaniard would likely bing an appealing style of play to St James' Park which would entertain fans, however, it would be difficult to get the players to adapt to these tactics.

The Magpies do not have a squad blessed with players who are great passers and more importantly, who would be receiving the ball in tight areas.

Arteta would come with a wealth of knowledge after spending three years learning under Guardiola, however stepping up to be the number one is a much larger task, just look at Paul Clement.

Jose Mourinho

The ex-Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager was instantly placed as the favourite to be the Magpies' next manager.

This comes down to Jose Mourinho's admiration for the club, stadium and fans through his days working with Sir Bobby Robson at Barcelona.

Whenever Mourniho visits St James' Park he only has positive things to say and could not speak more highly of Robson.

This might be what Mourinho needs to get his head back into management after a difficult time at Chelsea and more recently Man United.

The Portuguese manager would bring a solid defensive model, like Benitez and look to play on the counter which suits the players Newcastle currently have.

Mourinho is many Newcastle fans' first choice to take over from Benitez which would only make sense if a takeover was happening as Mourinho would not be able to work under Ashley.

Based upon the way he acts and attacks the board in interviews like his final season at the Red Devils it seems unlikely he will be making the move up North.

Mark Hughes

The most uninspiring name on the list and likely to be the one most fans do not want at Newcastle.

Mark Hughes is one of a number of managers on the merry go round of old managers who get jobs at relegation-threatened clubs, and are quite frankly tactically inept for the Premier League.

The Welshman's last job was at Southampton where he only just managed to keep them in the league, after being sacked by Stoke City earlier that season.

Hughes' style of football has no identity, does not come across as a motivative manager and does not have the same contact list and tactical knowledge Mourinho and Arteta would bring to Tyneside.

It was reported in The Telegraph yesterday that Charnley is keen on the idea of employing a young head coach from overseas.

Therefore, this would rule out Hughes for the job but if he was to be appointed he would be the type of manager to not reconnect the fans and make players think twice about joining or leaving the club.

Which is exactly what the club does not need in its darkest hour after letting Benitez walk away.

Giovanni Van Bronkhorst

This is one of the more left-field options that makes a lot of sense for both parties.

Giovanni Van Bronkhorst led Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title in 18 years on an extremely limited budget.

He left his position at Feyenoord at the end of last season and has expressed an interest in the job and it is likely that he will be on Charnley's shortlist.

Van Bronkhorst played a dynamic style of football that was solid at the back but explosive when they got the ball going forward.

The Dutchman could see this as his chance to make his mark in the top league in Europe, as Feyernord was his first job as a manager it is likely he would see the job as a stepping stone.

However, it would be an interesting avenue for the board to go down as the last few well known British managers have not gone done well with fans.

Van De Bronkhorst's agent spoke of his client's thoughts on a move to the Premier League.

He said: “Giovanni left Feyenoord, he was competing on a limited budget but won the Eredivisie against two clubs in Ajax and PSV who have greater resources.

"He had a great relationship with the fans, the players, the media and the city and he’s ready for the next challenge.”