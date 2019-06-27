Tottenham Hotspur complete signing of Leeds United's Jack Clarke 

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United on a five-year deal.

However, the youngster will head back to Leeds on a season-long loan.

The deal is believed to be worth in the region of £10m with the possibility for it to rise by around £1.5m through add-ons.

Spurs are hoping this is just the first of many this summer with Tanguy Ndombele on the verge of signing a five-year deal.

One down...

Spurs have ended their transfer drought of 517 days with the announcement of Clarke's arrival.

Reports suggest the Lilywhites revived their interest in the youngster last month after initially looking at him in January.

Leeds were offered first refusal for the option to have Clarke return on loan for one season and although reports initially suggested he was not keen on a return it seems he has been guided back by Mauricio Pochettino.

With a hefty transfer budget believed to have been gifted to Pochettino, this summer Spurs are expected to strengthen their squad considerably.

Ndombele is likely to sign in the coming days but reports suggest Spurs will still aim to bring another midfielder in before the end of the window.

Under the right guidance

Pochettino has always allowed his young players to play an influential part in his squads at both Southampton and Spurs with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli coming of age from the opportunities.

However, this has maybe come a year too early for Clarke.

Dele was a player which benefitted from returning to the lower league after signing for Spurs which will be a big reason behind Clarke's return to United.

Clarke has not necessarily achieved the numbers to earn him a move to the Premier League yet, however, he has certainly impressed in the short time he has had in the professional game.