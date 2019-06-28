Penalty shoot-out heartache for Almiron

Miguel Almiron was unable to help Paraguay progress any further in the Copa America as they were knocked out last night by Brazil.

Paraguay were forced to play the majority of the second half with 10 men which limited Almiron's ability to impact the game.

Newcastle United's number 10 was the stand out performer in the group stages registering two assists in three games.

Almiron was the man of the match against Argentina as he got an assist and created three other chances for his teammates.

A good tournament

It was a good tournament for Almiron which has led to Real Madrid being reportedly interested in signing him from the Magpies.

Almiron was the standout player in the Paraguay squad and lived up to expectations by putting in consistently good performances.

However, he was unable to help his nation progress further than the quarter-finals despite scoring his penalty in the shoot-out as Gabriel Jesus scored the winning penalty for Brazil.

Embed from Getty Images

Fabian Balbuena was sent off just before the hour mark which forced Paraguay to put on a splendid defensive performance.

Almiron was largely ineffective in last nights game, through no fault of his own, but was still clearly devastated to have been knocked out.

A later return date

With the Newcastle players set to return next week for pre-season training, it is likely that Almiron will be given an extended break, along with Christian Atsu who is at the African Cup of Nations.

Newcastle's record signing may have the pleasure of meeting the new manager when he first returns to the Benton training ground.

However, it is likely to just be fitness tests the first few days or week or training and with Almiron playing all summer it is unlikely that he will be unfit when he turns up on Tyneside.