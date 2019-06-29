Celtic make double signing

After the frustration of missing out on Motherwell midfielder, David Turnbull due to a failed medical, Celtic have moved on quickly by signing Christopher Jullien and Luca Connell.

Jullien is a 27 year old centre-back. At six foot five he should have a big presence in a position that Celtic were lacking in after losing Dedryck Boyata at the end of his contract and Filip Benkovic who has returned to his parent club, Leicester City.

Former teammates reunited

Jullien cost the club over £7 million which is Celtic's second most expensive transfer behind fellow Frenchman, Odsonne Edouard. Edouard is believed to have played a key part in the transfer as he spent time on loan at Toulouse alongside Jullien and it was his advice that convinced the big defender to move to Glasgow.

Jullien began his career at Auxerre before moving to Germany with Freiburg in 2013. He struggled to win a starting place in Germany, playing most of his football for the second string. He returned to France with Dijon on loan for a season before signing for Toulouse in 2016.

Jullien was a member of the French squad that won the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Some of the more famous names in that squad included Paul Pogba, Samuel Umtiti, Florian Thauvin, Geoffrey Kondogbia, and Alphonse Areola.

Connell joins Celtic potentially as a direct alternative to Turnbull. Both players play in central midfield and look to have tons of potential. Connell is just 18 years old and arrives from Bolton Wanderers for a fee in the region of £350,000.

Irish international

Connell signed for Bolton as a child in 2010 and remained with the club throughout his formative years. He was born in Liverpool but has represented Ireland at under-17, under-18, and under-19 level.

It remains to be seen how much Connell will feature this season but Celtic have shown in recent seasons that there is a path to their first team, even if you don't get in straight away. Players like Ryan Christie have had to go on loan to continue their development but the Scot was excellent for the club last season.

It's unlikely that these two will be the end of Celtic's transfer business this summer. They start their Champions League qualification campaign in a few weeks against Sarajevo and they need at least a right-back after the departure of Mikael Lustig at the end of his contract.

There are also rumours that Kieran Tierney could move to the Premier League with Arsenal strongly interested in the left back. Should he make the move, Celtic will have to sign an adequate replacement ahead of their European campaign and defence of the three domestic trophies they have won for three seasons in a row.