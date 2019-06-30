EFL Championship: Top 5 transfers of June 2019

With pre-season officially underway for one second-tier side in Nottingham Forest, preparations for the 2019-20 EFL Championship campaign are hotting up.

With over 30 signings completed this month, five of which in one day by Stoke City, each side is piecing together their squad for the coming year.

Whittled down from the vast amount of activity, these are the five best transfers of the month...

5. Yoann Barbet (Brentford to Queens Park Rangers)

Yoann Barbet turned out 32 times in the league for Brentford last season and now crosses West London to sign for QPR on a free transfer after turning down a new deal at Griffin Park.

The French central defender spent four years with the Bees, racking up 107 Championship appearances, and now adds ability and experience to a depleted Rangers defence which shipped 71 goals last season, the most for a club outside of the relegation zone.

The 26-year-old was delighted to make the switch, as he told QPR's official website: "QPR is a massive club with a big history so I am really happy.

"The manager [Mark Warburton] made the difference for me. When you have a manager who wants you it is always good."

4. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic to Stoke City)

The pick of the Potters' huge crop of June 25th additions, Nick Powell joins the Staffordshire side after three years with Wigan Athletic.

The former Manchester United prospect recorded eight goals and six assists in 32 Championship appearances last term, with an impressive showing in the Latics' 3-0 away victory at his new club last August as the pick of the bunch.

The 25-year-old moves to the Bet365 Stadium on a free transfer and manager Nathan Jones believes the attacking midfielder can help boost the club towards its aims of promotion, as he told Stoke's official website: "He's a wonderful talent, a little bit of an enigma and a talisman at times.

"If we put him in our structure and within our environment, we believe we will get the best out of him," he said. "And if we get the best out of Nick Powell, he'll do wonderful things for us."

3. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic to Preston North End)

Scorer of the stoppage time goal that sent Charlton Athletic up to the Championship at Wembley, Patrick Bauer has made the switch to Deepdale for the coming season.

The defender was offered new terms to stay in South London but instead opted to move north, which consequently saw more fingers pointed accusingly at controversial owner Roland Duchâtelet.

The towering German joins the Lancashire club having made 35 appearances last term and previously played at this level in the Addicks' relegation season of 2015/16.

"I am really excited to be here," Bauer told Preston's official website. "I was at Charlton for four years, had some disappointing moments, but also highs like the promotion."

2. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United to Cardiff City)

Welsh international Will Vaulks spent three years with Rotherham, enduring two relegations from the Championship, but now makes the step back up to play in his home nation.

Despite dropping down from England's second tier, the midfielder recorded an impressive seven goals and seven assists in 41 appearances for the Millers last season and enjoyed promotion from League One in 2018.

The 25-year-old claimed he was delighted to sign for the "biggest club in Wales" after the initial £2.1m move was completed last week: "I'm really looking forward to playing regularly at Cardiff City Stadium after getting a taste of it at the Slovakia match [vs Wales]," he told Cardiff's official website.

Five Honourable Mentions:

Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient to Charlton Athletic): The third highest scorer in the National League last term, 23-year-old Bonne joins the Addicks on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The forward scored 45 goals in 90 league appearances for the O's in his two seasons with the club.

Luke Thomas (Derby County to Barnsley): Thomas made 43 appearances on loan at Coventry City in League One last season, racking up four goals and six assists. The attacking midfielder created over a chance per 90 in an impressive campaign and now joins up at the promoted Yorkshire side for the 2019/20 season.

Liam Lindsay (Barnsley to Stoke City): Another of Stoke's plethora of late June signings, Lindsay leaves Oakwell after a decent season in the division below. The Scotsman moves to the Potters for an initial £2m, with a potential £500k in add-ons to be included.

Curtis Nelson (Oxford United to Cardiff City): Nelson completed a full season with Oxford in League One last season and now makes the switch across the border to the Cardiff City Stadium on a free transfer. The 26-year-old had supposedly been watched for years by Neil Warnock and now gets his chance under the veteran Bluebirds manager.

Liam Kelly (Livingston to Queens Park Rangers): 23-year-old Kelly signs at Loftus Road after a successful campaign in which he racked up 14 clean sheets in the Scottish Premiership and a call-up to the Scottish national team. The former Rangers 'keeper is expected to battle with Joe Lumley for the number one spot, with the R's new face more accomplished with the ball at his feet.

1. Jay Dasilva (Chelsea to Bristol City)

With Premier League giants Chelsea caught up in a transfer embargo that sees them unable to recruit any new talent this season, it was expected that some of the extraordinary amounts of youngsters loaned out of the door from their academy may finally get their chance.

This is also coupled with the departure of Maurizio Sarri which may see Frank Lampard, a man whose primary success in his solitary year at the helm of Derby came mostly through the success of recent academy graduates, take over the reins at Chelsea.

However, for Dasilva, this will not be the case, as Championship promotion candidates Bristol City have exercised a clause in the England U21 international's loan deal that allowed the Westcountry club to purchase the full-back for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old made 28 league appearances with the Robins last season and impressed to the point where Chelsea fans have slammed the Blues for allowing Bristol City the option to buy, hoping the youngster would play second fiddle to Emerson in their first-team squad.