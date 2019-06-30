Liverpool reportedly set to loan out Grujic again

Liverpool have reached an agreement to loan midfielder Marko Grujic back to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, according to Kicker.

The report states that a 'framework' for the temporary switch is in place.

It is thought that Hertha have beaten domestic rivals Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as Italian team Atalanta, to his signature.

Speaking in March, Grujic insisted that a longer stay was contingent on Hertha's qualification for the Europa League, and though they eventually finished 11th, he appears keen on another spell at the Olympiastadion given the assurance of game-time.

Grujic continues to wait for Anfield chance

Jurgen Klopp made Grujic his first signing back in 2016, but the Serbian international has found opportunities limited on Merseyside.

He made only 14 appearances for the Reds before being loaned to Cardiff for the latter half of the 2017/18 season.

After Grujic played a key role in the Bluebirds' successful promotion bid, they wanted to re-sign him on their return to the top flight, but instead he moved to Hertha.

An ankle injury limited his minutes before the winter break, but thereafter he was virtually ever-present.

Grujic scored five goals for Die Alte Dame and received plenty of plaudits as he took his game to another level.

Perhaps most notably, Hertha head coach Pal Dardai hailed him as the best midfielder he had seen at the club for 20 years after an excellent performance against Frankfurt.

Despite his accomplished displays, it appears he has not yet forced his way into Klopp's first-team plans.

Liverpool have considerable depth in the central midfield department in the form of Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita.

Grujic is contracted until 2023, having signed a new deal last summer shortly before joining Hertha.