Should Calum Chambers be given a chance at Arsenal next season?

Calum Chambers has officially been an Arsenal player since the summer of 2014, where he joined from Southampton for a fee of £16M.

Since joining the Gunners, he has amassed over 40 league appearances and also boasts three senior England caps.

Despite showing evidence of ability, he’s not been able to nail down a first-team spot and has subsequently spent season-long loans at Middlesbrough and more recently Fulham.

With the 24-year-old set to return to the Emirates this summer, it is thought that he is keen to either join up with the Arsenal first team or seek a permanent move away.

A versatile option

Chambers has featured at right back, centre back and central midfield for Arsenal. During last season’s loan at Fulham, he was utilised mainly as a defensive midfielder, and several eye-catching performances saw him named as Fulham’s player of the year.

Despite it being a poor campaign for The Cottagers which saw them relegated back down to the Championship, Chambers represented a bright spark and the former Southampton man is keen to finally make his mark in north London.

Arsenal’s first choice right-back Hector Bellerin is currently sidelined due to a long term knee injury, this could potentially open up a spot for Chambers who has more experience than deputy Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Whilst Stephan Lichsteiner - who joined on a free transfer from Juventus last summer - has been released by the club following a string of less than convincing displays.

Chambers’ versatility could see him handed an opportunity to finally be a starter at Arsenal, whilst Bellerin is able to bide his time in a bid to return to full fitness.

Experienced cover at centre back

Having been a Premier League player for over four seasons, Chambers is climatized and experienced enough to be relied upon should the need arise.

As it stands, Arsenal’s current backup defenders are an injury-stricken Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavrapanos, neither of which have accumulated the minutes Chambers has.

Arsenal also have Shkodran Mustafi in reserve, but if rumours are to be believed he looks set to leave the Gunners this summer, with manager Unai Emery yet to be sold on the German international.

Chambers could come in and claim his spot in the squad, adding depth whilst also being a homegrown talent, a factor that should not be overlooked.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City managed to score more than Arsenal in the league last season, and with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front, the north Londoners’ problems are not in attack.

The inability to keep clean sheets and shut the opposition out, however, remains an issue. Chambers, who has flown under the radar for a while, could emerge as an internal solution to help Arsenal regain Champions League football.