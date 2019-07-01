Opinion: Should Arsenal prioritise a move for Zaha? 

Arsenal officially launched their brand new Adidas kit today but some sections of the fanbase took the opportunity to gather outside the clubs official store and protest against the owner - Stan Kroenke.

The fact that Arsenal are yet to announce any new arrivals this summer has caused the supporters’ longstanding dismay to resurface and the longer the club go without doing the business the fans so desire, the louder the protestors will get.

The latest reports suggest an announcement regarding Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is imminent but the two clubs remain tight-lipped in regards to the potential transfer. In recent days, the rumours regarding the Gunners’ interest in Wilfried Zaha have gathered pace with Sky Sports reporting the player has told the club he wants out and that Arsenal would be his preferred destination.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal would be willing to match Crystal Palace’s valuation of the player which is said to be in excess of £80m but they have made an opening offer of £40m.

Whilst the links to a player who’s undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s finest wingers are exciting, judging by their previous caution, it’s difficult to believe that the Gunners would be willing to spend such a large amount of money on a single player.

Whether or not the clubs financial state would allow such a large outlay remains unclear but perhaps the question we should be asking is where does a player like Zaha fit in terms of Arsenal’s priorities.

Priorities

Arsenal’s lack of width in the final third was clear for all to see last season and Unai Emery felt it best to try and compensate using his full backs.

But often, the regularity with which the likes of Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac would attack meant the defence was left vulnerable resulting in the Spaniard opting to start many games with three central defenders.

In theory, that should give you greater defensive stability but as we saw throughout the season even that tactical adjustment failed to achieve the desired effect.

Most Gunners fans would tell you signing a tricky winger capable of carrying the ball into the box is imperative and with Zaha’s Premier League experience he's exactly what this team are missing. However, should the club pursue the Crystal Palace attacker if it means they’re unable to do any other significant business this summer?

Speaking at the Adidas kit launch this morning former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour told Sky Sports News "He would be a good signing but it all depends on how much he is going to go for.

"It's reportedly [going to cost as much as] £100m - which is a lot of money. It's a lot of money to splash out on one player.

"You might look at other players and other [defensive] positions that need strengthening as well.

"Depending on the budget we have to wait and see what happens but he is certainly a very good player with a lot of quality.”

No Champions League, no Money

In an ideal world, the club would be able to afford a move for Zaha and address the defensive fragilities that have proven costly for years but failure to qualify for the Champions League for a third successive season will no doubt have financial implications.

Whilst the need for an effective wide man is clear the more sensible approach would be to prioritise repairing a back line that conceded more goals than Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle United side who finished in 13th position.

Unai Emery’s side scored 73 goals in the Premier League last season, more than both Spurs and Chelsea who finished in 3rd and 4th respectively. Further highlighting that the defence is where the most significant improvement is required.

One can hope the club will address multiple issues but with a limited transfer budget, in a market that's becoming increasingly difficult to navigate, prioritising is key.