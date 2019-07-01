Chelsea's striker situation still in question

Gonzalo Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in January, with an option to buy the Argentinian striker for £31.3m, clearly a decision of no interest to the club.

Chelsea could have also extended his loan deal until 2020, but after scoring just five goals in 18 appearances, Higuain's hopes of stretching his stay in London were in vain.

All his strikes came in the Premier League, yet he still received a Europa League winners medal after he appeared from the bench in Chelsea's semi-final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

As Higuain departs back to Italy, the Blues are left with just one permanent recognised striker, Olivier Giroud.

Below we take a look at the forward options Chelsea have at their disposal, taking their transfer ban into consideration.

Oliver Giroud

Weary of the imminent ban, Chelsea were keen to tie down a player who was vital in their European success last season. In fact, Giroud's 11 goals in the competition earned him the Golden Shoe, whilst becoming the first Chelsea player to reach double figures in any European competition in a single season.

Some were surprised when the Frenchman signed a new one-year contract in May, especially as he'd sat in the wings for the majority of a campaign, prompting rumours of a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Giroud played second fiddle to Alvaro Morata, who was sent out on loan to Athletico Madrid, and then Higuain, starting just seven games in the league and scoring twice.

At 32 years of age, it is likely the World Cup winner will once again be disposed of as a back-up, however having a proven marksmen in the squad can only be seen as positive reinforcements and an example to young members of the team.

Tammy Abraham

That lead role that Giroud may be supporting looks likely to be filled by Tammy Abraham.

Abraham joined Chelsea at the age of eight but has only made two senior appearances for his boyhood club, during which he has had mixed loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and newly promoted Premier League side Aston Villa.

The latter is where Abraham staked a real claim to be Chelsea's main man up top, scoring 25 goals for the Clarets as they returned to the top division after a three-year stint in the Championship.

He will begin pre-season with Chelsea, who may have a battle on their hands to keep him away from the grips of Villa, but Abraham seemed more than happy to be reunited with the Blues.

"There is no better time for a young player to be at Chelsea," Abraham told the Guardian. "I am going to give it my all."

"With a new manager coming in there is no better time to show what I am made of in pre-season. I am just buzzing at the thought of the new season.”

That new manager in question looks set to be Frank Lampard, after the departure of Maurizio Sarri. Lampard preferred the younger players during his short reign in charge of Derby County, a trait which will favour Abraham and his chances of first-team football.

A young man who is hungry to prove himself amongst the elite, there seems no better time for Abraham to pull on a blue jersey once again.

Michy Batshuayi

A slightly off the cuff option, but one avenue Chelsea certainly should not dismiss. After all, it was Michy Batshuayi's goal against West Bromwich Albion that ultimately sealed the Blues' Premier League title two years ago.

Batshuayi was, in fact, Antonio Conte's first signing, moving from Marseille for £33.2m in 2016. His moment against the Baggies has soon faded and after three loan moves, the Belgian could get a second chance at the Bridge.

He plied his trade in Germany with Borussia Dortmund then in Spain with Valencia, scoring 12 goals in 37 games in total. It was then back to England for Batshuayi, meeting up with Chelsea's city rivals Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson acquired the forward in January, who went on to find the net on five occasions in 11 league fixtures, soon becoming a fan favourite with the Palace faithful.

Despite some critics, Batshuayi has a prolific scoring record (114 goals in 300 appearances across his career) and still has more to give if Chelsea were to recall his services.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

It is true Callum Hudson-Odoi is not an out-and-out number 9, yet there is the potential to add another string to his already talented bow.

The thought of Hudson-Odoi featuring for Chelsea didn't seem feasible a few months ago after Bayern Munich showed great interest in the youngster, combined with Sarri's reluctance to let him flourish.

Sarri eventually saw the light, starting the academy graduate in four consecutive league games before he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in April to cut his campaign short.

Chelsea recently rejected another bid from Bayern to crush any doubts of the 18-year old moving away, allowing him to live up to his potential; Sarri once told Sky Sports, 'He (Hudson-Odoi) can become one of the best players in Europe.'

He may have only scored four times last season, three of which in Europe, but all of those were clinically taken and he has far greater pace than any of the other strikers mentioned, allowing him to run in behind defenders whilst troubling them with his dribbling.