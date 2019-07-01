Frank Lampard confirmed as new Chelsea Head Coach

Frank Lampard has been appointed as Chelsea's new Head Coach on a three-year deal.

The Blues legend replaces Maurizio Sarri, who left for Italian giants Juventus after one year in charge with the club.

Lampard, 41, was excused by Derby County from reporting for pre-season training duties to finalise a move to take over at a club where he spent 13 years as a player.

The former England international made 648 Chelsea appearances winning 11 major trophies, including both the Premier League (x3) and Champions League.

Embed from Getty Images

He begins his tenure at Stamford Bridge under a transfer embargo after the club were given a two-window transfer ban by FIFA.

What he said

The Blues legend is “proud" to be reunited with his former club on a managerial basis.

He told Chelsea FC: “I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as Head Coach.

"Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared.

"However, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.

"I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."

Embed from Getty Images

The Chelsea board

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia also commented on the West-London club's new appointment.

She told Chelsea FC: "It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as Head Coach.

"Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game.



"After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so.

"We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success."

Embed from Getty Images

First season in charge

The move to offer Lampard a managerial contract having never previously managed was a brave one by the Rams.

With Gary Rowett venturing off to Stoke City, the former Chelsea midfielder was tasked with lowering the average age of an ageing squad and implementing an attacking, high press philosophy.

As it always is for Derby it was a topsy-turvy season in terms of results, but once again on the last day of the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship they confirmed their place in the play-offs.

Embed from Getty Images

Following a dramatic two legged affair versus Leeds, the 'Lampard effect' looked to be working as he led Derby to the play-off final, however Aston Villa dominated on the most important Wembley stage to see them promoted to the Premier League.