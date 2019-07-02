PSG snap up Sarabia from Sevilla

Paris Saint Germain have announced the signing of 27-year-old attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Spanish side Sevilla on a five-year deal.

The French champions paid the Spaniard's release clause of just €20 million, in what looks to be an absolute bargain given some of the figures seen in the current transfer market.

Sevilla's Star Man

Sarabia had a fantastic season with Sevilla, helping guide Los Rojiblancos to a sixth-placed finish in La Liga.

The left-footed playmaker was one of only two men to register over 10 goals and assists in La Liga last season, netting 12 times and assisting on 13 occasions. He was in good company, alongside Lionel Messi.

The former Real Madrid academy graduate leaves Sevilla after three impressive seasons with the club. During this time, the Spaniard made 151 appearances, scoring 43 goals and contributing 38 assists.

An official club statement on Sevilla's website read; "Sevilla FC would like to thank Sarabia for his extremely hard work over the past three years and wish him all the best for the next step in his career."

Rapid Replacements

Sarabia seems an ideal replacement for the outgoing Adrien Rabiot, who has left PSG to join Italian champions Juventus.

With the uncertainty of Neymar's future in Paris, the Spaniard will provide an option going forward, competing with the likes of Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria for a place in the side.

Sarabia joins Quincy Promes as another key departure from Sevilla, which leaves two very important players now needing to be replaced.

However, Los Rojiblancos have made an astute signing in Luuk de Jong. The Dutchman was the Eredivise's top scorer last season with 28 goals in 34 appearances. He joins from PSV for €15 million on a four-year contract.