Arsenal sign Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal have made 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli their first signing of the summer.

He arrives from fourth-tier side Ituano subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

The fee is believed to be in the region of £6m.

Martinelli has signed a long-term contract at The Emirates and is seen as one for the future by manager Unai Emery.

International recognition

Martinelli, who can play on either flank or through the middle, has scored 10 goals in 34 games for Ituano since he made his debut at the age of 16.

He was invited to train with the senior Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America, an indication of how highly-rated he is in his homeland.

Indeed, he received the Best Newcomer Award in the 2019 Campeonato Paulista, a Sao Paolo competition.

He is the latest South American youngster to head to a top European side in search of footballing stardom.

Ronaldo his role model

Speaking to the official club website, Martinelli underlined his ambition by stressing his desire to emulate those at the very top of the game in achievement and in attitude.

"I model my game on Cristiano Ronaldo, he is a player who works hard, pushing himself to the next level. Always in the run for titles and individual trophies.

"I look up to Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi and Neymar as they are players who can decide games and are very professional, who dedicate themselves to the whole game.

"It is a dream since I was a child and also my family’s dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity.

"[Pulling on the Arsenal shirt for the first time was] a very big moment, I am very grateful for everything, I am grateful to God and I will try to make the most out of it."

Elsewhere, Arsenal remain hopeful of landing Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney and Saint-Etienne centre-half William Saliba.