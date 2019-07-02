Analyzing Marcus Rashford's long term contract extension with Manchester United

The summer transfer window may be in full swing, but teams have to think about more than just bringing in new players. They also have to worry about re-signing some of the ones they already have, and getting them secured for the long term before the season starts back up.

Manchester United are starting to handle that bit of business as well, as the club announced that England international Marcus Rashford has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until June of 2023, with a club option to keep him for another year if need be. It was a decision that split opinion within the Red Devil fanbase, as some were all for the signing, while others were more worried about the possible ramifications.

Tying down the future

It’s easy to forget that Rashford is still only 21-years-old. It seems like it’s been a decade since he made his debut, coming in from the youth academy to score twice against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League. That was actually just over two years ago, and Rashford has been a consistent player in the United first team ever since.

There’s nothing the United fans and front office love to see more than an academy product becoming a star for the first team. The fabled class of ‘92 are a pristine example of this, as players like Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, and Paul Scholes went on to lead the club to constant glory.

Now, it seems Rashford is the next man in line to show just how successful the youth setup is at Old Trafford.

Like almost everyone else at United, Rashford had a tough end to last season. However, it is important to remember just how good he was when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first took over the reins as manager. The Englishman got to start in his preferred central striker spot and made the most of his chance early on.

He scored the first goal of the Solskjaer era in some style, smashing home a knuckleball freekick from distance against Cardiff City. Rashford kept up the good form following that contest, as he grabbed five goals in his next seven Premier League games. He was also key in getting United into the quarterfinals of the Champions League, as he was the one to step up and convert a penalty in the 90th minute to put the Red Devils past Paris Saint-Germain.

There were some rumours that FC Barcelona were interested in signing him, which could’ve turned his head and distracted him. However, as Rashford has now committed his future to United, he can now just focus on bringing the club back up to where he believes they truly belong.

Wage structure in potential disarray

However, there are a number of worries that come with this extension as well.

It’s another hit to the wage structure at Old Trafford, which has become a mess in recent times. It started with the signing of Alexis Sanchez in January 2018, as the Red Devils offered the Chilean a massive amount of money per week, making him the highest earner at the club in the process. He hasn’t been able to live up to expectations since then, which makes his contract look that much worse.

As a result, other United players have begun to ask for more and more money. It was the main reason why Ander Herrera decided to walk away a month ago, as the club did not feel he was worthy enough to get a raise.

Other crucial members of the team like David De Gea and Paul Pogba have demanded a higher salary as well, which has stunted their contract negotiations and could force them to force moves away if they don’t get what they want.

That’s why re-signing Rashford for the money they did is such a risk. If he doesn’t deliver on the field, then the club will be spending a lot on yet another player who doesn’t deserve it. That likely means a lower transfer fund in future seasons, and higher wage demands from incoming players who feel they are just as good as he is.

Rashford hasn’t exactly proven himself at the highest level either. He’s had his moments and spells of good form, but it’s never been consistent over the course of an entire season. Many thought this past year was his best, but he only scored 10 goals in the league, which was less than players like Ayoze Perez, Joshua King, and Ashley Barnes. Those are solid players in their own right, but none of them would be getting the kind of contract Rashford is at United.

Pressure on all involved

Ultimately, this extension puts plenty of pressure on both Rashford and the club itself. There’s no more time to talk about his potential, or how good he can become. Rashford needs to start performing at an elite level if United want to succeed this upcoming season and justify his new contract. If not, this deal could negatively impact the Red Devils for years and years to come.