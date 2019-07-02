Jack Clarke says joining Spurs was an 'unreal' opportunity

Jack Clarke has spoken of his delight to join Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United on a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old joined the Lilywhites in a deal which is believed to be in the region of £10m with add-ons.

However, the youngster has rejoined United on a season-long loan in order to gain more first-team experience under Marcelo Bielsa.

"Delighted"

Following his move from the Yorkshire side, Clarke spoke to SpursTV of his joy in signing for Spurs.

“I’m delighted to sign for such a top club,” he said.

“Ever since I’ve been growing up, I’ve seen Tottenham playing in the Premier League, they’ve always been there or thereabouts, pushing, being a top side. It’s one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and I’m just delighted to be a part of it.”

The teenager also commented on the role Mauricio Pochettino had in convincing him Spurs was the right club for him to progress.

Embed from Getty Images

“Obviously (Mauricio) is one of the best coaches in the world, a top, top manager,” Jack told Spurs TV.

“Hopefully he can help me push on and progress myself. I just want to carry on from where I left off at Leeds, kick on even more and then hopefully (following his loan) make an impact big enough to be in and around the team."

"No fear attitude"

The 18-year-old also spoke of what he can bring to the club when he returns in 2020 after the loan spell at Leeds.

“I feel like I play with a no-fear attitude and hopefully I can show that on the pitch. It doesn’t bother me whether I’m playing at the park or playing in front of fans, I just play the same. I think that’s a good thing. I like taking players on and creating opportunities,” he said.

Clarke made his debut for his boyhood club in October 2018 against Brentford but added this was an opportunity that he could not turn down.

Embed from Getty Images

“This is such a big club. Watching the team in the Champions League last season and seeing how well they did, then with the training ground, the facilities and obviously the bunch of players that are here… they’re top players and I’m looking forward to getting to play with them and train with them," the teen said.

"I feel like this club could really help me push on as a player and I don’t think I could be in a better environment.

“It’s unreal to be here. It’s definitely something I couldn’t have imagined a couple of years ago but now I’m really looking forward to everything,” Clarke added.