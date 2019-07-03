Leicester City edging close to double deal for Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez

Leicester City are close to agreeing a double swoop for Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez, according to reports.

As per The Telegraph, Brendan Rodgers' men are edging towards agreeing fees with both AS Monaco and Newcastle United respectively, believed to be a combined amount of approximately £70m.

Belgian midfielder Tielemans will reportedly cost the East-Midlanders a club-record £40m, with the deal for Spanish forward Perez believed to worth around £30m.

Tielemans deal close to conclusion

Leicester have reportedly been in negotiations with Tielemans' current employers Monaco for some time now following his impressive loan spell from the Ligue 1 outfit last season. In 13 appearances at the King Power Stadium, he scored three goals and provided a further five assists.

Further reports suggest that he is intending to leave France this season and is keen to start pre-season with his new club, potentially pushing Leicester to the front of the queue despite apparent interest from Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether Adrien Silva, who went in the opposite direction during the second-half of the 2018/19 campaign will be named as a makeweight in any deal that sees Tielemans return to Leicester.

Perez undergoing Leicester medical

Elsewhere, it also appears that Rodgers is set to make Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez his second signing of the summer, with the Spaniard apparently undergoing a medical with the club on Wednesday. The deal is expected to be completed within 48 hours.

In 143 Premier League appearances for the Magpies since arriving in 2014, he has scored 33 goals. His best season came during the 2018/19 campaign as he plundered 12 league goals.

The 25-year-old has also scored on his last two appearances at the King Power Stadium. He will now compete with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho for a place in the Leicester frontline.

Perez will become Leicester's second arrival of the current transfer window following the signing of Luton Town defender James Justin last week.